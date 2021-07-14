International
Congresswoman Gujarat’s ousted wife issues public statement accusing her of mentally torturing her
The wife of the top Congress leader has accused him of mentally torturing her and forcing her to divorce him.
Congress leader and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki. (Photo file)
The wife of former Union minister and two-time Congress president Gujarat Bharatsinh Solanki has issued a statement accusing her of “mental torture”.
In the announcement published in prominent Gujarat newspapers, Bharatsinh Solanki’s wife Reshma Solanki claimed that he started “mistreating” her after she was recently cured of Covid-19.
According to the announcement, Reshma was taking care of Bharatsinh Solanki when he was down with Covid-19. However, soon after he recovered, his attitude towards her changed and he began to “verbally abuse” her.
The statement added that Bharatsinh Solanki forced Reshma to leave her home and that he had “abused his political position and pressured her to divorce him”.
READ ALSO | Congress leader Bharat Solankis dramatic battle against Covid
Reshma Solanki has claimed that she “did not misbehave” with her husband and was “willing to live with him as a good wife”. However, she added that she was “mentally tortured” and was sheltered in someone else’s house.
Her announcement comes in response to an announcement made by Bharatsinh Solanki where he has warned people not to fall into any financial transactions / deals made by his estranged wife on his behalf.
In his notice issued through his lawyer, Bharatsinh Solanki said that his wife has not lived with him for almost four years.
“She has behaved erratically while living separately from him. My client being a politically and socially respected person, no one should conduct financial or other such transactions with his wife by abusing his name and identity. “It will not be my client’s responsibility if anyone does anything. If my client finds out about any such transaction, he will take legal action against the person,” said the statement issued by Solanki’s lawyer, Kiran Tapodhan.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/cities/ahmedabad/story/gujarat-congress-leader-s-estranged-wife-issues-public-notice-accusing-him-of-mentally-torturing-her-1828257-2021-07-15
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]