Congresswoman Gujarat’s ousted wife issues public statement accusing her of mentally torturing her

The wife of former Union minister and two-time Congress president Gujarat Bharatsinh Solanki has issued a statement accusing her of “mental torture”.

In the announcement published in prominent Gujarat newspapers, Bharatsinh Solanki’s wife Reshma Solanki claimed that he started “mistreating” her after she was recently cured of Covid-19.

According to the announcement, Reshma was taking care of Bharatsinh Solanki when he was down with Covid-19. However, soon after he recovered, his attitude towards her changed and he began to “verbally abuse” her.

The statement added that Bharatsinh Solanki forced Reshma to leave her home and that he had “abused his political position and pressured her to divorce him”.

Reshma Solanki has claimed that she “did not misbehave” with her husband and was “willing to live with him as a good wife”. However, she added that she was “mentally tortured” and was sheltered in someone else’s house.

Her announcement comes in response to an announcement made by Bharatsinh Solanki where he has warned people not to fall into any financial transactions / deals made by his estranged wife on his behalf.

In his notice issued through his lawyer, Bharatsinh Solanki said that his wife has not lived with him for almost four years.

“She has behaved erratically while living separately from him. My client being a politically and socially respected person, no one should conduct financial or other such transactions with his wife by abusing his name and identity. “It will not be my client’s responsibility if anyone does anything. If my client finds out about any such transaction, he will take legal action against the person,” said the statement issued by Solanki’s lawyer, Kiran Tapodhan.