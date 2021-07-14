The FEC awards N309bn Dangote road contracts as tax credits

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the award of a contract to Dangote Industries to build five 274.9-kilometer roads at N309,917,717,251.35 to be advanced by the company as a tax credit.

or tax credit is an incentive given to taxpayers, usually deducted directly from taxes owed or expected to be paid to the government.

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, stated this on Wednesday as he informed the correspondents of the state houses at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashola explained that the road contract, which was the second approved for the ministry by the council, will be executed in concrete and will be the largest of such a project in the country.

The second memorandum submitted by the ministry was for the construction or reconstruction, as the case may be, of five road projects in favor of Dangote Industries Limited, a total of 274.9 kilometers of federal roads, under the Federal Government Road Infrastructure Tax Credit policy, he said.

These five roads totaling 274.9 kilometers will cost N309,917,717,251.35 to be upgraded by Dangote Industries as tax credit.

Roads, in particular, are Bama at Bank in Borno State for N51.016 billion with 49,153 miles; Somewhere in Gamboru-Ngala, 49,577 kilometers in the state of Borno for 555.504 billion N; Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, popularly known as the Western Bypass in Kaduna. 21,477 kilometers, from the Command Crossing to Kawu, in the amount of N37.560 billion.

The others are the seaport access roads on Lines 1 and 3 in Lagos State, via the Epe on the Shagamu Expressway, 54.24 kilometers, connecting the states of Lagos and Ogun, amounting to N85.838 billion and the Obele / Ilaro / Papalanto on the Shagamu Road. , 100 kilometers in the state of Ogun, in the amount of N79.996 billion.

The council reviewed and approved this memorandum to facilitate the construction of 274 kilometers of concrete roads. So this will be the single highest price of concrete roads ever undertaken by the Nigerian government at one price.

Fashola explained that the award of the Dangote Group contract was in line with funding opportunities.

First, the pricing is in line with our multiple funding options, which includes engaging with the private sector, he explained.

Second, the tax credit initiative existed in the last administration before this government but was not used. So this administration has revised it, expanded it and used it to build roads like Apapa Wharf Road, Oworonsoki to Apapa, through Oshodi Road, by the same Dangote Group.

Obajana-Kabba Road, still Dangote Group. Bodo-Bonny Bridges and Road, which the Council approved last week, through NLNG.

There was also interest from many other companies that are being reviewed. So it is not unique to Dangote. So the one who applied and we were in the process. So this is the other set of paths they are taking.

They invest their money, and then instead of when their taxes come for payment, they take them away. That is the circumstance. This is not a concession, this is tax credit policy, do not let them get mixed up.

The policy says that anyone who wants to invest his personal resources and includes individuals, in any infrastructure to which the public will have access, can do so under certain conditions, which includes applying to the Ministry of Labor.

The ministry estimates, and the finance minister chairs a tax crediting committee because they keep an eye on how much tax is paid in a year, so as not to affect the performance of government revenue once we receive the investment.

So his commission that approves and says go on, that’s fine, that’s how much the tax per year allows, and if the company is satisfied, then we go to BPP and then we come to FEC.

The other approval received from the Ministry of Labor was to review the total cost of the contract for the construction of the Michael Imoudu / Ganmo / Afon intersection road in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Fashola said the government also considered and approved the request to review the construction cost of a section of the Michael Imoudu / Ganmo / Afon junction road in Ilorin, Kwara state from N204,411,926.13, adding that the original contract amount was revised from N1.691 billion to N1.896 billion and the completion period is now 12 months.