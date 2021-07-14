California woman first to face federal charges for false COVID immunizations, vaccination cards





A homeopathic physician in California became the first person in the United States to face federal charges for fake COVID-19 immunizations and fake coronavirus vaccine cards. Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of fraudulent fraud and one count of making false statements about health care issues, the Justice Department said in a press release. “This defendant allegedly deceived and endangered the public by preaching fear and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorized vaccines, while also trading in false treatments that put people’s lives at risk. Even worse, the defendant allegedly created COVID-19 vaccination and instructed clients to incorrectly record that they received a vaccine, allowing them to avoid attempts to contain the spread of the disease, “said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. Authorities were first informed of Mazi’s alleged scheme in April, when a person contacted the telephone office of the Inspectors General of the Department of Health and Human Services. The informant said family members had purchased immunization pellets from the doctor that “contained the COVID-19 virus and would elicit an antibody response in the immune system,” the DOJ said. PFIZER CONFIRMES Fake Vaccines Found in Mexico, Polish Black Markets Along with the pellets, Mazi also reportedly sent COVID-19 vaccination registration cards stating incorrectly that the Moderna vaccine had been administered. She allegedly instructed customers to mistakenly indicate on the cards that they received the Moderna vaccine on the date they swallowed the cartridges. The oath states that Mazi expanded its pre-existing immunization scheme during the pandemic and promised customers that the pellets would provide “lifelong immunity to COVID-19”. She also allegedly encouraged customers to buy pellets by claiming that FDA-approved vaccines contain “toxic ingredients” and said children can also get pellets, as “the dose is actually the same for babies”. Fake vaccines, certificates sold in the market: REPORT As part of the scheme, Mazi allegedly instructed customers on how to counterfeit vaccine cards with specific Moderna vaccine numbers and instructions on how to choose false immunization dates to avoid suspicion. “This doctor violated the very important trust that the public gives to healthcare professionals at a time when integrity is most needed,” said Special Agent Charge d’Affaires Steven J. Ryan of the Inspector General’s Department of Health and Human Services Office. HHS- OIG). “Working closely with our law enforcement partners, our agency will continue to investigate such fraudsters who carelessly endanger public health during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.” The allegations come months after the FBI warned that people face harsh penalties for forging vaccine cards, noting that this is a federal violation. “Unauthorized use of an official stamp by government agencies is a crime and may be punishable under Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws,” said the FBI in a statement in May. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT YOUR TV CARDARD Vaccine COVID-19 The FBI Field Offices have also opened investigations into false vaccine records, including Chicago, where an agent warned that selling cards endangers “everyone”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “If people are selling fraudulent vaccine cards, they are putting everyone at risk,” Siobhan Johnson told the FBI in May. “So yes, we are looking at those cases and investigating them and there could be harsh penalties.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-woman-arrested-fake-covid-19-vaccination-cards-immunizations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos