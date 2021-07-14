The country’s first wheat ATM was set up as a pilot project in Gurgaon





Machines to Assist in Delivering Cereals to Government Warehouse Operators: Dushyant Chautala Chandigarh: The country’s first “Grain ATM” has been set up as a pilot project in Gurugram and the machine can deliver up to 70kg of grain within 5 to 7 minutes at a time, Deputy Minister Haryana Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday. He said consumers would no longer have to stand in line in front of government ration depots to get food cereals as the Haryana government will provide “Grain ATMs” to consumers. The country’s first “Grain ATM” has been set up as a pilot project in Haryana’s Gurugram district, said Mr Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies. He said that with the installation of “Grain ATM”, all complaints regarding the timing and proper measurement of the ration amount will be corrected. “The purpose of installing this machine is to ensure that the right amount should reach the right beneficiary with minimal hassle,” he said, according to an official statement. Mr Chautala said this would not only benefit consumers but also end the quarrel over the lack of cereals in government warehouses and bring more transparency to the public food distribution system than before. . The JJP leader further said that these machines would not only prove useful in delivering food grains to government warehouse operators but would also save warehouse operators time. He said that after the successful completion of this pilot project in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram district, there is a plan to install these machines for catering in government warehouses across the state. The statement said that “Grain ATM” is an automatic machine which works as a bank ATM. “This machine will be installed under the United Nations’ World Food Program and is called the Automated Machine, Many Commodities, Wheat Delivery Machinery,” she said. The error in measuring the grain is negligible and this machine can dispense up to 70 kg of grains within 5 to 7 minutes at a time. This automatic machine is equipped with a biometric system with a touch screen, where the beneficiary will have to enter the unique Aadhaar Card or ration card number, according to the statement. In the biometric certification, food cereals prescribed by the government to the beneficiaries will be automatically packed in bags installed under the machinery. Three types of cereals – wheat, rice and millet can be distributed through this machine. Currently, grain distribution has started from the Grain ATM machine installed in Farrukhnagar (Gurugram).

