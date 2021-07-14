International
Contract awarded for the first stages of repair of the international sewerage line | Local News Stories
The U.S. International Borders and Water Commission has awarded a contract to repair more than 5 miles of pipeline being destroyed that transports sewage from the U.S.-Mexico border to Nogales at a treatment plant in Rio Rico .
The $ 13.8 million contract was awarded Tuesday to Missouri-based SAK Construction, the USIBWC said in a press release.
The pipeline rehabilitation known as the International Exit Intervention (IOI) was divided into five phases, and the work now under contract includes Phases 1, 2 and 3, which together make up 5.3 miles of the pipeline and 56 wells.
Phase 1 includes 1.6 miles of the nearest IOI to the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rio Rico. That part includes the worst part of the pipeline, the USIBWC said.
Phase 2 covers the first 2.1 miles of the IOI, from the U.S.-Mexico border north through downtown and central Nogales.
Phase 3 begins at the end of Phase 2 and extends another 1.6 miles to the north, in an area near the West Produce Row at the northern end of the city.
SAK Construction will adjust the IOI using on-site cured pipe technology (CIPP), in which a liner is inserted into the existing pipeline, then cured to form a solid pipeline within the old pipeline, the USIBWC said.
Because this technology does not require pipeline excavation, construction will cause fewer traffic disruptions, the commission said in the press release.
The SAK contract also requires updated IOI safeguards in key locations vulnerable to storm water damage and debris, the notice said.
Phases 1-3 are expected to be completed in 2023 and while there is no start date for the firm yet, USIBWC Public Affairs Officer Lori Kuczmanski said the hope is that work will begin by the end of the year.
This is a critical project and they were excited about the work that would begin, said USIBWC Interim Commissioner Daniel Avila. The pipeline has achieved its useful life and, once rehabilitated, this critical infrastructure will be able to continue to serve the community.
Phases 4 and 5 of the rehabilitation plan include approximately 3.4 miles of pipeline and 34 wells between the West Produce Way in Nogales and an area just north of the intersection of Old Tucson and South River roads. In its news release, the USIBWC said it expects to award a contract for the last two phases in 2022, subject to the availability of budget allocations.
In 2020, the USIBWC settled a lawsuit filed against him by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality alleging violations of the Clean Water Act resulting from a leaking sewer line. A joint statement at the time from ADEQ and USIBWC said the solution required $ 38.8 million in updates and safeguards for IOI, and that USIBWC had identified $ 34.2 million of existing funding to begin updates immediately.
Asked about the statement that the contract for Phases 4 and 5 is subject to the availability of budget allocations, given the post-settlement statement regarding available funds, Kuczmanski said the USIBWC is prohibited by law from authorizing an expense if it exceeds what is already divided. We are confident that we will be able to move forward with the project next fiscal year, she said.
In its press release this week, the USIBWC said the IOI repair is being undertaken with the participation of funds from the USIBWC and additional funding from the Mexican Section of the International Borders and Water Commission, the State of Arizona and the Freeport McMoRan Foundation.
The 50-year-old IOI carries sewage from both sides of Ambos Nogales to the treatment plant through reinforced and unreinforced concrete pipe that varies in size between 24 inches and 42 inches in diameter, according to the USIBWC. Most of the pipeline lies below Nogales Wash and Potrero Creek.
In a recent example of the dangers posed by the deteriorating IOI, the pipeline snapped north of the city limits in July 2017 when one of its wells collapsed after a powerful rainstorm. The disruption of the line sent untreated debris dumped into the Potrero creek and triggered an emergency statement by Governor Doug Duceyafter high levels of E.Coli bacteria were found in the water.
Well 89, where the break took place, is part of Phase 1 of the repairs, for which the contract was awarded this week.
The current state of the IOI is a public health nightmare for Santa Cruz County residents who live under the threat of water pollution when the IOI overflows, U.S. Rep. Grijalva said in a statement in response to the contract award this week. I have struggled for years to clarify the responsibility of the IOI and provide federal funding for repairs needed to keep my constituents safe. While this took too long to happen, I am pleased to see that the necessary repairs are finally moving forward and I hope that the rest of the funds allocated to the IBWC for repairs will be distributed quickly.
With much-needed repairs along the way, another crucial issue still remains: responsibility for its maintenance.
The pipeline maintenance is the joint responsibility of the City of Nogales and the USIBWC as a result of an agreement reached in 1953. In recent years, the city has stopped at its share of 23 percent, saying Nogales contributes only about 8 percent of the water black treated in Rio Rico, while the rest comes from Nogales, Sonora. And she has fought the USIBWC in court over this issue.
