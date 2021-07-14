US calls for prosecution of anti-LGBT violence in Georgia – Philadelphia Gay News

On July 13, the US State Department called for calm in Georgia following the death of a cameraman who was beaten during violence against LGBT activists last week. Those who attacked peaceful protesters and journalists should be arrested and prosecuted, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Price, who is himself openly gay, told a news conference that Washington was following the situation in Georgia and was committed to seeing those responsible held accountable.

Price told reporters, The security of every Georgian journalist and the credibility of democracy and Georgia in fact, requires that any individual who attacked peaceful protesters and journalists on July 5 and 6, or those who incited violence, they must be identified, they must arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The award was summed up: We remind Georgia leaders and law enforcement of their responsibility to protect all those who exercise their constitutional rights. We remind them of their responsibility to protect journalists who exercise their freedom of the press.

On July 11, hundreds of LGBT + protesters and other protesters held a rally in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi following the death of Alexander Lashkarava, 36. Lashkarava was one of several journalists attacked when violent right-wing and anti-LGBT + groups kidnapped a LBGT + campaign office in front of a pride march.

The Dignity Pride March event was canceled for fear of more violence and damage.

On July 12, violence erupted in Georgia’s parliament as opposition journalists and politicians tried to enter the lower room to protest Lashkarava’s death.

Ahead of the July 12 parliamentary session, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili echoed what he said a week ago, when he told LGBT + activists it was impossible to hold a pride march in the Georgian capital.

On July 12, he reinforced that view, despite Lashkarava’s violence and death.

“When 95 percent of our population is against holding a propaganda parade in a demonstrative way, friends, we will all obey that,” Gharibashvili said.

This is the opinion of the vast majority of our population and we, as the government elected by the people, will obey them, he said, adding, it will not happen that the minority always decides the fate of the majority.

Georgia ombudsman Nino Lomjaria said Gharibashvili appeared to have declared a majority dictatorship.

But she added, In a democratic society, the rights of all people are protected; the majority does not decide whether minority rights will be protected or not.

She also warned against signs that, after Lashkarava’s death, state authorities are not trying to investigate the crime objectively to punish the organizers and perpetrators of the crime. [of the violence] – but to discredit the beaten, dead journalist.

Protesters have since called for the resignation of the prime minister and the government, accusing them of failing to protect journalists and allowing street violence by radical groups.

An investigation is underway into violence against LGBT + activists and journalists. Georgia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that it condemns acts motivated by violence, including any form of violence against media representatives. We call on the citizens gathered on the streets of the capital to respect law and order, adhere to the just demands of the police and to protest on every issue within the framework of the law.

The ministry said it had launched an investigation into the destruction of property carried out in the offices of two LGBT + groups, the Shame Movement and the Tbilisi Pride.

The ministry also launched a special investigation into media violence that reported positively on LGBT + activists and “illegal interference in their professional activities”.

In Hungary, the European Parliament has voted for immediate legal action on a new law banning any description of homosexuality among those under 18 years of age.

The new legislation “violated EU values, principles and law”, members of the European Parliament said, noting that the law was “another deliberate and premeditated example of the gradual dismantling of fundamental rights in Hungary”.

The PGN has been reporting on the growing radicalization of Hungary’s right wing under Prime Minister Viktor Orban for more than a year. Orban previously received strong support from former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who pledged Orban to be a signatory to the Pompeo Geneva Consensus Declaration stating that there is “no international right to abortion”, a stance religious flagrantly rejected by US allies.

The statement also used “pro-family” language, supporting “the role of the family as fundamental to society and as a source of health, support and care”. All mention of LGBT persons and families was excluded.

Orban has been relying on that policy in his increasingly anti-LGBT + actions. Orban has rejected all responses from the European Parliament, arguing that all school policy in his country should be decided by his government, not the “Brussels bureaucrats”.

The EP resolution passed with 459 in favor, 147 against and 58 abstentions. Members said recent developments in Hungary followed a broader pattern of political censorship within the country under Orban.

Parliament urged the European Commission to use a new tool that allows the EU to reduce budget allocations for member states in violation of economic rule of law sanctions to ensure that the Hungarian government reverses the decision.

Parliament also demanded legal action against Hungary’s right-wing nationalist government at the European Court of Justice.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said there was “no place for Hungary in the EU” with these anti-LGBT + laws, and other critics say Hungary’s new law equates homosexuality with pedophilia.

“This legislation uses child protection as an excuse to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling it “a disgrace”.

The new rules introduced by Hungary focus on increasing the punishment for convicted pedophiles, but an amendment was passed on June 15 that bans the portrayal or promotion of homosexuality to anyone under 18 years of age.

The law will affect sex education, books, advertising, and even shift the broadcast of television favorites as harmless as the broadcast of Friends or Harry Potter until late at night. But activists’ concern is that LGBT + youth may be deprived of essential support for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Teaching sex education in schools will be limited to government-approved people and will not involve anything related to homosexuality or gender identity.

This latest law in Hungary is among some recent changes to anti-LGBT + policies. In December 2020, parliament banned same-sex couples from adopting children. Hungary also passed a law banning people from legally changing their gender. Hungary also does not recognize gay marriage.