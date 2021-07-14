In Athens, thousands protest against COVID-19 vaccinations





ATHENS, July 14 (Reuters) – More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters, some waving Greek flags and wooden crosses, gathered in Athens on Wednesday to oppose Greece’s coronavirus vaccination program. Shouts “get your vaccines and get out of here!” and calling on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign, protesters gathered outside parliament under heavy police presence. Wednesday’s protest was the biggest show of opposition to the inoculation machine. A recent poll by Pulse for Sky TV found that most Greeks said they would get the vaccine and most were in favor of mandatory vaccination for certain segments of the population. About 41% of Greeks have been fully vaccinated. On Monday, the government ordered compulsory vaccination of health care workers and nursing home staff following a huge increase in new COVID-19 infections in the middle of the vital tourism season. “Every person has the right to choose. We are choosing that the government does not choose for us,” said Faidon Vovolis, a cardiologist who has questioned scientific research on face masks and vaccines and leads the “Free Again” movement. which called for protest. Vovolis said he started the group in response to the government’s “tough measures” to contain the virus. Protests are quite common in Greece and there have been several in recent months over issues ranging from a new labor law to Israel’s latest military campaign in Gaza. A country of 11 million people, more than 444,700 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic and 12,782 have died. Authorities registered nearly 3,000 new infections Wednesday. Reporting by Vassilis Triandafyllou and Alkis Konstantinidis Written by Carolina Tagaris; Edited by Aurora Ellis Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

