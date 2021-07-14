Boubyan Bank proudly opens the first international Islamic bank in the world tidings





KUWAIT CITY, July 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Boubyan Bank Group today announces the launch of Nomo, a UK-based digital Islamic banker licensed and regulated for clients with a global financial perspective. Nomo has been launched as a UK-based Bank brand London AND Middle East (BLME), in which Boubyan Bank is the majority shareholder. Nomo was developed to accommodate the agrowing segment of individuals in Middle East with international banking needs. Nomoprovidesa a digital solution of money entry, movement and investment in the UK and internationally with security and safety. Qualified customers from Where did he go will be able to open their new UK account within minutes through the latest and most intuitive Nomo iPhone app, giving them the ability to make uninterrupted international payments in GBP () and USD ($) and make transactions through a virtual and / or digital MasterCard Debit Card. Nomo also serves its customers through a range of innovative digital banking products. Boubyan Bank Group CEO and BLME Chairman Adel Al-Majed said: “Nomo is part of BLMEis a fully licensed UK bank, offering a unique opportunity for customers to take advantage of one of the banking systems most prestigious in the world. Anddaily banking services, Nomo offers Shariah investment opportunities by offering time deposits. “The Boubyan Group is proud to pioneer this state-of-the-art digital bank that offers Islamic digital banking services, accessible from anywhere in the world.” Al-Majedadded: “Most Islamic banks across the GCC region are behind the global digital curve in terms of digital products and services offered to customers. Nomo aims to lead the Islamic digital bank towards a more innovative future, where the priority is international scale customer convenience. “To achieve this, we have teamed up a carefully selected team of global digital banking and payment experts to help us shape the future of Islamic international digital banks.” Andrew Ball, CEO of BLME, said: “Banks in the UK are admired worldwide for their stability, sustainability and high levels of governance. Digitalisation will enable customers in Middle East open and enjoy the benefits of a UK bank account knowing that it also meets their Shariah principles and beliefs. “At Nomo, we have brought together an impressive team from global digital and neo banks with in-depth experience in creating digital banking systems. We have made considerable progress in a short period of time, and I look forward to working with the team as we continue to build the bank “. Nomo is a trade name of BLME. BLME is authorized by the Care Regulation Authority and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Care Regulation Authority. New deposits up to 85,000 are protected byFSCS(Financial Services Compensation Scheme), which protects bank deposits in the UK Boubyan Bank Group acquired a majority stake in BLME Holdings plc in 2020. For more information, visit nomobank.com. Twitter: @nomo_bank Instagram: @nomobank Facebook: @NomobankGB LinkedIn: @name Qutayba Al-Bassam, Executive Manager – Corporate Communications [email protected] +965 2232 5075 Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574308/Adel_Al_Majed.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574306/Andrew_Ball.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574307/Nomo_New_App.jpg View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boubyan-bank-proudly-launches-the-worlds-first-islamic-international-digital-bank-301334030.html BURIMI Boubyan Bank

