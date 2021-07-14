Concerns about the location and size of the Sault attraction management site





SAULT Ste. MARIE – With a request for resonance approved by the city council, Sault Ste. Marie’s new 20-bed residential attraction management facility will be relocated to the property at 145 Old Garden River Rd. While the council unanimously approved the site, there are some ongoing concerns about the facility’s suitability and how it might affect the neighborhood. The Sault Area Hospital has said the property fits the proposed use in terms of size and proximity to the hospital. However, the city council heard concerns this week about how such a structure could affect neighborhood security and property values. City Councilman Matthew Shoemaker, who represents the neighborhood where the site is located, said these concerns have been addressed by hospital officials. “We have heard that the police work closely with the withdrawal management team and that there has been no incident since the institution moved to the hospital that required police intervention and there were very few at the previous institution on Queen Street,” Shoemaker said. However, he said the structure may not be large enough. “No one was saying no to 20 beds and obviously you saw that we approved the request for resonance,” Shoemaker said. “But we need more beds and we have to knock on the door of the provincial government every day until we get those extra beds.” Officials said they are aiming for the new facility to become operational within the next year. The founder of Save Our Young Teens from Prescription Drug Abuse – or SOYA – said she would prefer to see an open date of the firm. “I wish it was faster,” said Connie Raynor-Elliot. “We lose people all the time. The longer it waits to be open, the more people we lose. I would like to see it soon – I really would like a stable deadline.” Raynor-Elliot also has concerns about the size of the facility, but said she and her clients are grateful nonetheless. “It’s not perfect in any way, but it’s a really good start,” she said. “I’m getting a lot of positive feedback from the people we help and they’re excited about it.” Raynor-Elliot said the residential attraction management structure has been in place for years. Medication overdoses occur daily in Sault Ste. Marie, she added, with the number fluctuating depending on the time of month.

