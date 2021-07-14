Despite the bright hot sun, Miranda chose to end up beating her father Jay in chess before moving into the shadow of the small playground in Greensboros Springdale Park. Last Monday, it took the 9-year-old almost less than half an hour to get the 55-year-old into Checkmate. Just eight days before International Chess Day.

The celebration of July 20 as International Chess Day was first proposed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1966. The date was chosen to mark the founding of the 1924 International Chess Federation, known as usually with its acronym FIDE (pronouncedTariff Day, from its French name,International Chess Federation) The concept and date proved so popular that, by the end of the 20th Century, International Chess Day was observed in over a hundred countries.

Despite its worldwide popularity, the holiday was not officially recognized by the UNESCO parent organization until two years ago. In December 2019, the United Nations General Assembly voted unanimously to designate July 20 as International Chess Day. Last year, the International Chess Federation asked people around the world to celebrate the holiday by teaching someone to play chess. A press release issued by that organization in July 2020 suggested teaching a child, as it would be easier and more rewarding for both.

I’ve been playing chess (though never terribly well) for most of my life after learning from my dad after buying him a Christmas board that Id saw him admiring at a gift shop in Fayetteville. But the only kids I know belong to my friends.

At first I decided to teach Page Hackenbergs to pretty girl Rosemary how to play the game, but poor Rosie got cold the day before our first lesson (don’t worry, she’s fine). In the near term, I asked different parents, but their children had either already played or were not interested, seeking a change in plan.

Then, Erin Poythress told me about the chess games that her husband Jay Parr plays with their daughter Miranda. Miranda has tried to teach me, but so far, Ive managed to avoid her, said Erin, who works from home as an Executive Assistant. Her husband is a lecturer at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

And so, two days before my deadline I ended up seeing Miranda and Jay playing chess, something they had regularly done since Miranda was seven years old and her grandparents gave her a Harry Potter chess set for Christmas.

Miranda was pleased with the idea I was watching shocking her father, but was adamant about one rule: no photos on stage.

I would not do one of the fathers introducing me to a friend because that would be completely unrealistic and he literally never does it, she said in Springdale Park as her father placed her Harry Potter chess set on the table of the wooden picnic that seemed to have the most direct sunlight.

This proved uncomfortable when the clouds broke, but Miranda insisted on not moving until she had finished her father. After she did so, declaring her easy friend, we moved into the shade, where Jay checked on his daughter for signs of sunburn. If that were to happen, and Erin discovered I had forgotten about sunscreen, I would be in for some bitterness, he said with a laugh.

When I suggested that his daughter never take him out, Miranda also laughed. You just saw me play a wild chess. Do you really trust me not to hit him with it?

I asked her if she remembers the first time she beat her father. Not really. It happened so often.

That’s right, said Jay.

I asked Miranda to rate her father as a player.

“I think my father will agree with me on this,” she said solemnly. Silent crazy Sometimes, he insanely good, sometimes he insanely bad, and sometimes he insanely insane. I try to understand his plot so I can get away from him, and I try to understand things he does not notice so I use them to my advantage. For me, chess is strategy, but also luck.

Jay asked me to reassure our readers that his daughter was not some kind of real-world version of Beth Harmon, the wonderful shocked and troubled chess heroine of the 1983 Walter Teviss novelThe Queens Gambitand its adaptation into Netflix 2020 miniseries.

None of us know anything about them, he said after asking if Miranda has a favorite range. In chess, a gambit (fromgambit, an archaic Italian word meaning to travel), is an opening movement in which a player sacrifices a piece in order to achieve a positional advantage. We just compare it.

I told him that’s why I chose them, as I wanted to see ordinary people play, not experts, obsessive fans or wonders.

Then, weren’t people to talk at all, Miranda said. They were not ordinary in any sense.

No one really is, I told her.

That’s right, she said, echoing her father the previous remark when she said she always beats him.

Since I could not teach Miranda how to play chess, something Jay had definitely done better than I ever did, I wanted to tell her about the history of games. But the father and daughter had to meet their mother for lunch, and so, assuming she no longer knows all about it (a very uncertain assumption), the shell should learn about it by reading this article (hello, Miranda and thank you).

The true origin of chess is a story that has no clarity or consensus. There is very little credible evidence that the game existed in anything resembling its modern form before the Sixth Century. Older game pieces than those found in China, India, Iran, Russia and Pakistan, but are now believed to have been used in board games that, while related to chess, also included dice and were played on boards with over a hundred squares.

One of the possible ancestors was a war game called chaturanga, which is mentioned in the Mahbhrata, one of the two great Sanskrit epic poems of ancient India. Chaturanga is Sanskrit for “the four divisions of the ancient Indian army: infantry, cavalry, elephant cavalry, and chariots. These were represented by the parts that became the hostage, the cavalry, the bishop, and the modern road.

Chaturanga is considered the earliest forerunner of modern chess because of the two main characteristics found in all later variants: different pieces had different powers (unlike checkers and go), and victory was based on capturing a piece. When the game spread from India to Persia, players started shouting “Shh!” (Persian for “King!”) When attacking the opponent’s king and “Shh Mt!” (Persian for “the king is powerless” when the king could not escape that attack. With the Arab conquest of Persia, chess entered the Muslim world and, through the Moorish conquest of Spain, spread to Southern Europe. But in early Russia, came directly from the Khanates (Muslim territories) in the south.

The queen, the most powerful part in modern chess, was initially much weaker and was identified as male. In the beginning, the part was called Mantri (Sanskrit for minister or advisor), which was translated from the Persians into fard, meaning advisor or wise man. This was cut from the Arabs into fard, and it became fard or fair in Medieval Europe.

In her 2004 bookBirth of the Chess Queen, historian Marilyn Yalom argues that the popularity of powerful medieval queens, including Eleanor of Aquitaine and Isabella of Castile, may have influenced the evolution of parts, especially as chess became a game in which women could compete on equal terms with men. By the 16th Century, that game had evolved into its modern form.

In the 20th century, hundreds of variants of the traditional Western game were invented. Some simply changed the number or distribution of parts. For example, Dunsanys Chess, invented in 1948 by the baron, Anglo-Irish fantasy playwright and writer Lord Dunsany is an asymmetrical game in which one side uses standard pieces while the other uses 32 hostages. Others added new pieces, such as the Unicorn Chess, which adds a piece that looks like a Knight with a horn on the head, and can make multiple knight moves in the same direction.

Some variants use traditional parts but use radically different boards. A subcategory of these is three-player chess, using a three-sided or hexagonal table. And then there are variants that expand the game to a third dimension. These have existed since at least the end of the 19th century. One of the oldest is Raumschach (German for space chess), invented in 1907 by Ferdinand Maack and considered the classic 3D game.

But the most famous variant was initially not a real game. Tri-Dimensional Chess started as a backup played in the originalStar Trek Seriesaired on NBC from 1966 to 1966. The initially imaginary game made its debut in Where No One Has Gone Before, the second pilot episode of the series. The first unregulated pilot, The Cage, starring Jeffrey Hunter as Captain Christopher Pike, was rejected by the network. Lucille Ball, who co-owned the studio that produced the show, persuaded NBC to reconsider and a co-pilot was shot, with rewritten hero James T. Kirk and played by William Shatner.

While it was made first, Where No One Has Gone Before was the broadcast of the third episode, originally airing on September 22, 1966. It includes a scene of Kirk playing three-dimensional chess with Mr. Leonard Nimoys. Spock.

The proposition used to portray the game was built with tables from 3D Checkers and 3D Tic-Tac-Toe, real games sold in stores at the time, and used pieces from a futuristic-looking chess set designed by Peter Ganine in 1961. Prop. held the 64 squares of a traditional chessboard, but distributed them on seven separate platforms: three larger ones with fixed positions and four smaller attack boards that could move throughout the game.

In 1975, Franz Joseph wrote and designedStar Trek Star Fleet Technical Manual, an imaginary reference book containing details and even schemes of imaginary technology used in the original series. It also contained plans for building a Three-Dimensional chess set and some basic rules. The full standard rules for the game were originally created in 1976 by Andrew Bartmess, with encouragement from Joseph.