



Bengaluru: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday said her concerns about the safety of the Krishnaraja Sagara Dam (KRS), one of the largest in the country, remain as officials have not yet clarified the damage caused to the structure due to illegal activities. mining. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials and locals in the district, she said the threat of the cracks becoming bigger appears over an entire region that is directly at a loss. My concerns remain because I have not received clear answers, said Sumaltha, the only independent MP from Karnataka. She said the fight to protect KRS will become a move as she called for the support of all those with concern, moral conscience and social responsibility to join him in the fight against the damage being done to the dam. The dam is built on the Cauvery River, one of the most important sources of life south of Karnataka and its capital, Bengaluru. Alsoshtë is also the main source of irrigation for some districts in the state. Sumalatha said there were some cracks, gaps or cavities in the dam which were fixed using a method called grouting. She, however, said the cracks could become dangerous for several years and there was nothing wrong with getting the competent authorities to ascertain the damage to the heritage structure and hit the allegedly illegal mines in the vicinity. The MP had raised the issue of the explosion around the KRS dam and Baby Betta (or Baby Mountain) in Parliament in 2019. Her allegations of illegal mining led to an ugly quarrel between her and Janata Dal (Laik) of JD (S) leaders including former Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy in which the latter became extremely personal. The issue of KRS and alleged illegal mining in a district where all lawmakers are from JD (S) had revived their anger. The first thing is that all mining activity becomes illegal as most of those who have a license do not follow the provisions and often violate them, said Yashwant, a farmer and member of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha. He added that although all senior ministers, the mining department and other agencies have stated that there is no damage to the dam due to mining activities, it will always be a risk to the structure. The 3 km long dam is also the first irrigation dam in India and was built during the rule of Krishna Raja Wodeyar in 1932 under the leadership of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah. The dam is about 130 meters long, has 152 sliding gates and is a total length of 2621 meters. The reservoir is about 130 square kilometers, which when built, was the largest in all of Asia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/mandya-mp-raises-concern-over-safety-of-krs-dam-due-to-illegal-mining-101626291180905.html

