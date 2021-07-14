The 5th body was recovered from the rubble after the deadly collapse of the Kelowna crane, BC

A fifth body has now been found after a crane collapsed in Kelowna, BC, on Monday.

A task force specializing in Vancouver Fire Heavy Urban Search and Rescue was deployed to the scene to assist and confirm Wednesday morning that they took the body overnight.

Four men have already been confirmed dead in the accident when the crane collapsed.

LIVE: Look directly at #KelownaBC crane collapse. #KelownaRCMP have confirmed that a fifth body was recovered from the site late Tuesday night. #Kelowna #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/d1tL7QU11I – Darrian Matassa-Fung (@darrianmf_gbl) July 14, 2021

The story goes down the ad

That includes brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, plus Jared Zook and Cailen Vilness.

The four men were construction workers on the site of a future 25-storey building.

Kelowna RCMP said the fifth victim is believed to have been working in an adjacent building when the crane collapsed, burying it under rubble.

Everyone involved in this tragic scene has worked tirelessly to end the search for victims, Insp. Said Adam MacIntosh of Kelowna RCMP in a statement. At this time, we do not believe there is any other person injured or killed as a result of the collapse of this crane. Our deepest condolences go to the family, friends and associates of those lost here.

















2:21

Four construction workers along with a worker near the office were killed when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna





Four construction workers along with a worker near the office were killed when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna



Read more: Two brothers among those killed in Kelowna, BC, crane collapse

The story goes down the ad

David Boone with the Vancouver Fire Heavy Urban Search and Rescue said they used search dogs and camera equipment to see junk debris spaces and the body was found near the steel by the crane operator’s cabin.

An investigation into what happened is now underway.

















2:12

Questions remain after the deadly collapse of the Kelowna crane





Previous video



Next video





A number of GoFundMe sites are now set up for victims.

Trends Mixing COVID-19 vaccines is a dangerous trend, says WHO chief scientist

More than 70 dead in South Africa as the country falls into further unrest

Fundraising site forthe Stemmer brothers was created by Emily Roy of Salmon Arm.

Fundraising site for Zookasked for donations so his parents from the Edmonton area could cover the funeral and other expenses.

Fundraising for the Vilnesss familysaid the 23-year-old was a prince of a man and lived life to the fullest. Vilness was also set to propose to his girlfriend, organizers said.

The story goes down the ad

Just 23 years old, he had his whole life ahead of him and was getting ready to spend the rest of his life with the woman of his dreams, write pastors Everton and Tracy Weekes of the Living Faith Church in Kelowna.

On Wednesday, family friend Sara Besler issued this statement regarding Vilness:

“In my words, Cailen was a gem with a golden heart. He had a big infectious smile that would shine in any room. The moment you met Cailen you felt like you had known her all your life. He always made sure everyone was involved and wanted the best for everyone in life. He never judged and found the best in everyone.

“He will lose a lot of all the lives he has touched. The car drive I am doing is for the family.

“Kitimat is a close community and we can unite like no other when a family is in need. We know how to support another and that is why I want to live in a small town. I wanted to give the family something they could come together and share words of love, support from people across the community, and something they could hold on to forever.

“People have asked why they can give on cards .. words of encouragement, strength and love If you want to put a gift card on Tim Hortons, gas stations, grocery stores or restaurants in Kelowna would also be welcome .. like how “And the GoFundMe account is for expenses. The cards will be delivered on Thursday.”

The story goes down the ad

Read more: 5 dead in Kelowna, BC, crane collapse, police say

Police said the evacuation order remains in force as efforts continue to secure and further dismantle the crane. Once this is achieved, a reassessment will be made to determine if it is safe to repeal or reduce that rule and allow residents and businesses to return. It is hoped that this could happen within the next day.

The four confirmed persons who died Monday the deadly crane collapse have been identified through online fundraisers. Above it is a photo of Cailen Vilness.

GoFundMe



The Stemmer brothers family, pictured here, is raising money through GoFundMe to help families in this difficult time.

GoFundMe



Three of the four confirmed people who died Monday the deadly crane collapse have been identified through online fundraisers. Above is a photo of Jared Zook.

GoFundMe



With files from Doyle Potenteau and Shelby Thom