Prime Minister Johnson will outline the plan to ‘level’ Britain





The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly debate time debate in Parliament London, Britain, July 14, 2021, in this screen capture taken from the video. Reuters TV THROUGH REUTERS THIS IMAGE IS SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. CURRENT NEWS AND POINTS USED ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR EASY DIRECTION OR SATIRICAL PLAYINGS, USE OF PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST P MUST BE CRYED BB

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will vow on Thursday to “level” Britain’s forgotten parts without damaging those areas that are already thriving as he sets out key policy plans that helped him win the election. Johnson, who won a national vote in 2019 thanks largely to voters in war-torn regions in England, will set out his vision which he hopes will also ease pressure on other densely populated parts of the country. The British economy is dominated by London and the southeast and a 2020 report to the government found that the gaps in economic productivity between the capital and other regions of the UK were as wide as they were in 1901. Many governments have pledged and failed to bring more jobs and prosperity to the areas around the former industrial cities of northern England, and Johnson has promised to “level up” in part through higher infrastructure spending. “We do not want to cut off the head of tall poppies,” he said in a speech in the West Midlands, central England, according to excerpts released by his office. “We do not think you can make the poorer parts of the country richer by making the richer parts poorer.” Johnson will argue that previous governments directed investment in areas where house prices were already high and transportation already overloaded. He hopes that by investing in areas with lower growth, people there will not have to move to secure better jobs. “We will have made progress in Leveling up when we have started to raise the standard of living, spread opportunities, improve our public services and restore the sense of pride of people in their community,” he says. Struck by a pandemic in early 2020, Johnson has so far provided some concrete examples of how he hopes to transform the wealth of the country’s poorest cities, but the government is looking to invest in the green economy and attract investment. foreign. There has been a boost in recent weeks with news that Nissan (7201.T) and Stellantis (STLA.MI) both plan to invest more in Britain, to build a battery factory and electric vans in the north-east and north- west of the country respectively. Even with this Britain is still remaining other major European countries in the race to produce batteries for the cleanest new vehicles of the future. Coventry Airport, in the West Midlands, is also vying to become the site of a large factory. Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Marguerita Choy Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/pm-johnson-set-out-plan-level-up-britain-2021-07-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos