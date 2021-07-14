Highway robbery case: Police question BJP Kerala boss, he says drama





KERALA POLICE on Wednesday asked BJP state president K Surendran about the robbery of the $ 3.5 million highway, which was allegedly intended for election, days before the last State Assembly elections. Surendran was questioned by a special team in Thrissur after the statements of other BJP leaders were recorded, including Secretary of State (organization) M Ganeshan. Police sources said Surendran had been called after he had been in contact with RSS employee AK Dharmarajan, who had claimed he lost 25 Rs loop in a robbery on April 3 on the national highway between Thrissur and Kochi. Call records indicated that Dharmarajan was in contact with Surendran before and after the robbery. Surendran denied he was deprived of the money movement, a source said. Several local BJP leaders will be questioned. After that, we will start the process of handing over the indictment, a source told police. After questioning, Surendran told reporters, I told the police what I know. This is a political drama. Police could not link BJP to the incident. This drama is just to offend BJP. Police are issuing calls to people who have contacted the complainant in this matter. This is very strange, he said. The vehicle carrying the money was looted on April 3, but the driver complained to police only on April 7, a day after voting in the Assembly elections. Wasthtë stated that the stolen money belonged to Dharmarajan, who wanted to make a real estate investment in Kochi. But the police later recovered Rs 1.25 crore from the premises of the detainees, much higher than the claim of Rs 25’s made by the complainant. Last month, Dharmarajan relocated a court to Thrissur, claiming he had lost Rs 3.5 crore and supplied sources of money. Police, in an affidavit, claimed the money belonged to the BJP election fund and should have been spent south of Kerala.

