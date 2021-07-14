Logjam is not a systems problem, says the head of MIQ

There is no quick fix for a booking system that people find impossible to use, according to the head of MIQ, who denies any problems with the system itself

The joint head of MIQ has responded to allegations that the booking system has broken down, saying a high current demand for rooms explains the difficulties travelers have had trying to block a seat.

Speaking by Parliament on Wednesday, MIC co-chair Megan Main said high demand had put pressure on the room-sharing system for 31 MIC facilities across New Zealand – although the government was seeking a solution.

This is not a systems problem as much as a demand to supply problem. Right now, the demand is high.

She said at any given time, there were thousands of people trying to find a room. During June, nearly 8,000 people went through the system.

Response from Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said that was why he told Kiwis to go home a few months ago.

I stayed here a few months ago and told Zealanders who were thinking of returning home, “Now it’s fine” … back when there was a surplus of supplies, he said.

However, migrants and separated families both in New Zealand and abroad say this did not take into account what they were going through.

Lianne Powell, a travel agent, has tried to provide a room for a useless client.

She said the government was not registering the problem for people like her client, who has a critical job at Auckland Hospital that will start next month.

“My client is a critical worker, needed for the hospital. If this is not true, why was she issued a critical visa?”

She objected to the idea that the problem with the booking system was simply a huge requirement, as despite the hours of refreshment, she had never seen a room become available on the date she needed it.

“I do not believe it is just a request when the dates do not appear at all.

“They are not hearing what the problems are with the system. I can not believe they can not see outside this square.”

Main said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which runs MIQ, was looking at opportunities to improve the system.

We need to keep working on it, she said. There is no silver bullet.

The options the ministry was looking at included a lottery system like the US Green Card – and waiting lists.

One of the challenges on the waiting list is pushing the pipeline problem further, Main said. We don’t want people who no longer need coupons because their plans have changed by staying on a waiting list which means people are waiting for months for a coupon.

Another system the ministry says it will look into includes sending alerts to people when a room is vacant.

Also look for alerts for different classes of people, Main said.

Supply with MIQ was limited to keep things safe, she said

Weve need to keep the system secure; we do not have unlimited capacity in MIQ. What they were trying to do was make it as fair as possible.

Although passengers on return flights managed by New South Wales will have a seat in the MIQ arranged for them, Main said this is not a real opportunity for the wider MIQ system.

Adjusting the MIQ for passengers on managed return flights means hourly conversations with the two airlines involved, arranging as much on each aircraft, on what date and with what destination in New Zealand.

Main said this was a complicated process.

If we think more globally, we have people returning to New Zealand from all over the world through malls, from many airlines, she said. These are trading organizations this is only stable for short bursts.

Hipkins said any strategy pursued by the Government would have strengths and weaknesses.

We have to accept the fact that whatever system we use, at the moment, demand is exceeding supply.

New Zealand reached this point earlier than the Government expected.

Weve reached that point fairly quickly, Hipkins said. Of course, earlier than we had anticipated.

Another issue with MIQ has been the use of scripts and automated worlds to cut online on the MIQ website.

Main said there were no plans to stop people from using automated scripts, which do not violate the service conditions of allocation systems.

These scripts refresh the page automatically, allowing users to scan for free rooms at a much faster rate than manually.

However, as they still require some manual input, they fit within the rules.

These automatic updates require an individual to be there to make the reservation, Main said. You still need a person to complete the capture and finalize the details.

She said the new changes were on track to make the system more user-friendly for people who are constantly updating.

“We’re changing it so you don’t have to fill in your details every time you update.”

No plan was proposed to make the system fairer for the less tech-savvy.