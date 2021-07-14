International
SC violates the provisions of the court law defining the term of office of members at 4 years old | Latest India News
New Delhi: Considering that security of tenure, proper remuneration and conditions of service are essential to ensure the independence of the functioning of members of the courts, the Supreme Court by a 2: 1 majority on Wednesday changed the law governing the courts to ensure a minimum term of five years for court presidents and members with a retirement age of 70 and 67, respectively.
The terms were described under the Tribunal Reform Regulation (Rationalization and Terms of Service) 2021 promulgated in April this year. With this ordinance, some provisions of the Finance Act of 2017 were modified. Amendments to the Finance Law and selected provisions of the Ordinance were challenged in the high court by the Madras Bar Association.
It was in this case that the Prosecutor General MA of Venugopal argued in February this year that Parliament could annul any trial by a court. He further argued that the four-year term had been set after discussing with experts and that the courts could not direct the legislature on how to draft laws.
The station of the majority of judges L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, however, overturned the relevant provisions that reduced the term of the chairman / members to four years, set a minimum entry age of 50 years for membership in the court, and required a panel chaired by the chief India’s justice to propose two names for the appointment of the chairman or members, and three months for the government to process the appointments after it was found to be contrary to past high court instructions.
Stoli also held the legislative exercise to be an impermissible legislative oversight that violated the doctrine of separation of powers, going against previous court rulings.
The majority, however, supported the retrospective effect regarding the four-year term that became effective from May 26, 2017. But the majority view clarified that this rule will not in any way affect the term of any chairman or member appointed as a consequence of various orders adopted by the court between 26 May 2017 and 4 April 2021.
The majority view was supported in part by the third judge, Justice Hemant Gupta for two points; describing a four-year term and recommending a two-name panel for appointment. Justice Gupta said the legislature could regulate any term of the chairman and members except four years. He also ruled that the provision requiring the selection committee to recommend a panel with two names is contrary to the instructions of this court in the case of the Madras Bar Association decided last year. However, Justice Gupta did not agree with the other two judges on the bench to set a minimum entry age of 50 years and set the house rent permit as the legislature had not overturned this court’s judgment on the above aspects.
The court also expressed concern about the growing trend of cases and the large number of vacancies that had rendered courts ineffective.
It is high time that a serious effort be made by all stakeholders to ensure that all vacancies in the courts are filled without delay. Access to justice and the litigant’s trust in impartial justice administered by the courts must be restored, Justice Rao said in his trial.
He was supported by Bhat justice in his respective but specific opinion which said, It is necessary for the Union to speed up the process of appointments to the courts, towards ensuring faster and more efficient delivery of justice.
The Madras Bar Association challenged the newly introduced provision, Section 184 (11), in the Finance Law 2017 which provides for the retrospective fixation of the mandate as four years with effect from May 2017 with the retirement age set at 70 years for the President and 67 years for Members. Under this provision, appointees between May 2017 and April 2021 will receive a maximum term of five years. The Association also challenged Section 184 (1) which set a minimum age of 50 years for appointment as chairman or member. The other provision considered unconstitutional was Section 184 (7) which provided that the selection committee (chaired by the Chief Justice of India or his nominee) should recommend a panel with two names for appointment to the post of Chairman or Member.
Justice Bhat listed the current dependence and free position in the courts and said, the Constitution is not read and can not be read in order to provide two types of justice: one through the courts, and one through other bodies. The quality and efficiency of these justice delivery mechanisms should be the same. A minimum age limit will have a devastating effect on bright young lawyers with topic expertise joining the courts. By a previous ruling, the court had allowed lawyers with 10 years of experience to be eligible to join the courts.
Justice Rao held a similar view as he said the excessive delay in filling vacancies in the court has led to the devaluation of the courts that were introduced to ensure speedy justice.
