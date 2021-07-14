Surrounding KTV with fences will not be easy, experts say, Singapore News & Top Stories

The nature of the activities in the KTV halls that are supposed to act as food and beverage outlets makes it more difficult for the authorities to test and track those who are affiliated with a group that includes several outlets, while facilitating the spread of Covid- 19, experts say.

They expect the number of cases from the group, which rose to 54 yesterday after 42 new cases were registered, to remain high in the coming days.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at Singapore National University, told The Straits Times: “Tracing contacts is much more difficult in such environments as customers will not be willing to apply for admitted to have been such locations, even if it is presumed to be for meals.

“Suspected hosts are also unlikely to voluntarily provide information about the people they have been in contact with.”

The infections also indicate that group-linked KTV store operators have not been able to properly implement the safe management measures they are supposed to follow, he added.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said it was likely to broadcast Covid-19 at Club Dolce at Balestier Point, Wu Bistro at Golden Mile Complex and Club De Zara at the Textile Center. Last night, she added Terminal 10 to Clarke Quay; and One Exclusive, Level 9, Club M, all in Middle Street, on KTV’s list of branches where continuous broadcasting is likely.

Prof. Theo compared the group to similar outbreaks in other countries that also arose from nightlife institutions.

In May, an outbreak of infections among hostesses and customers of bars, nightclubs and karaoke halls in Taiwan contributed to the record drop in the number of infections. Last year, South Korea saw more than 200 cases linked to a nightclub in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

“Although these halls mainly served food, I suspect many of the activities would be similar to those of nightclubs.”

KTV hosts are known to move from one table to another overnight, mingling with different groups.

This rotation is colloquially known as the “butterfly”, and often involves the housewife splitting her time among numerous guests, who each pay her a sum of about $ 50 to $ 100 at the end of the night.

Hosts have also been known to move between multiple KTVs overnight, going to salons that have more guests if their usual follow-up sees lower patronage on certain nights.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease specialist at the Rophi Clinic, told ST: “Such behavior greatly increases the ease with which the virus can spread and that is why I would not be surprised if the crowd swelled even bigger.”

He said the KTV cluster could be a weak link in Singapore’s fight against Covid-19, especially as hostesses and customers may try to stay seated, making it difficult for authorities to surround those who are infected. Some hostesses, he said, could work illegally.

“My concern is if there is any overload that has worked under the radar. They are difficult to detect and they will not come to our hospitals for fear of detection by the authorities,” he said, adding that some clients, such as married men, may also be reluctant to show up.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday that testing at screening centers would be confidential to any KTV hall defenders or those who have interacted with hostesses since June 29th. Testing is also free.

Dr Leong noted that while 60 percent to 70 percent of the population received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination rates would be lower among certain groups of people, such as those working illegally here. . These groups pose a risk and could trigger the rise of other groups, he said.

“Even for (guests) who are here legitimately, some of them may not be vaccinated yet because we have only recently started vaccinating for foreigners. Some may also have misunderstandings about vaccines that prevent them from receiving hitting them. “

Noting that some individuals may have already infected their family members, Prof Teo called on those who have visited a lounge on KTV or come in contact with the ladies to be tested.

“Coming forward for evidence provides peace of mind not only for individuals but for all others that they may be in contact with home or their workplaces.”