A UK court has sentenced a vengeful mother to 12 years in prison for the murder of her husband after learning allegations he had sexually abused their son who committed suicide in 2007.

A year ago on Wednesday, prosecutors said Corinna Smith poured a mixture of boiling water and sugar on her 81-year-old, sleeping husband, Michael Baines.

“The day before the attack happened, Smith, 59, was described as angry and very upset by a rumor circulating about her husband that she believed to be true,” Cheshire Police said in a statement.

Court documents revealed that Smiths’s daughter had recently told her that Craig Baines, who killed himself 14 years ago at the age of 25, had been sexually abused as a child by his father.

Baines Jr., before his death, was arrested for assaulting a man he said was a pedophile.

Prosecutors said they believed Smiths claimed she accepted the charge against her husband as true before he killed her.

After throwing the deadly mixture on her husband, police said she went to nine houses on the street before knocking on the neighbors’ door and saying, “I hurt her very badly, I think I killed her.”

Responding officers arrived and “found Michael in excruciating pain and whispering in bed with the skin on his right arm and hand peeled off,” police said.

He was taken to Whiston Hospital in Neston with burns over 36% of his body, according to Cheshire police, and he spent a month there in serious condition before dying from his injuries.

The couple had been married for 38 years, according to the Standard.

“Smith killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way,” Chief Detective Paul Hughes of the Cheshire Constabularys High Crime Directorate said in a statement. “Throwing boiling water on someone while they are asleep is absolutely horrible. Also mixing three bags of sugar with water showed the determination that it should cause serious harm.”

Sugar made boiling water thick and sticky and therefore more harmful to meat victims, Hughes said.

“This left Michael in agony and instead of calling the emergency services, she wasted time going to a house nine doors away to tell a neighbor, with whom she was not close, what she had done,” he said. ai. “Michael was an elderly man who fought for his life after the attack, but unfortunately in the end he died. My thoughts continue to be with his family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Smith was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm, but the charges improved after her husband died. A jury convicted him of murder last month.

“I punish you based on your intent to cause serious harm rather than kill,” Judge Amanda Yip told the court. “This goal was formed while you were in a state of anxiety.”

However, Yip added, Baines’s murder deprived him of the right to a fair trial on sexual abuse charges.

With credit for time served, Smith will qualify for parole on June 3, 2032.