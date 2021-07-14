Long-term care facilities are concerned about the increase in COVID cases





JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As COVID cases continue to rise in Region 8, we have managed to go to hospitals in the area to see if they are taking any steps, especially in long-term care institutions. In St. Bernards, over 90 percent of all residents have been fully vaccinated and they have not had a single COVID case among their residents since July 14th. Despite this, leaders are concerned if the Delta variant hits them. Director of Higher Services and Housing Brian Rega says there have been discussions within the state about closing opportunities for visitors again, but no decision has been made. He says they provide updated numbers every day at the Arkansas Department of Health and they are waiting for updated instructions. For now, there is no change in the current policy, which has to do with Rega. Since people have not taken their shots and they want to come and visit it, it is quite serious, Rega said. We are really paying close attention to who comes to our house and where they have been. Rega says he does not want cases to rise to a point where they have to close their facilities to visitors again, but it is something they are prepared to do if it reaches that point. We are prepared – like any other long-term care institution – we were prepared to close it again if we needed to and that is the sad thing, Rega said. We do not want to do that, but from the CDC, the Office of Long-Term Care, the Department of Health says it closed them, we have to close them. He says he listened to the advice of medical experts, he knows you can still get COVID-19 even if you are vaccinated. Although most residents have been vaccinated and the chance of being hospitalized is reduced with the vaccine, he is still worried about a possible outbreak. Especially with those who are more vulnerable to the virus. We also contacted the Arkansas Health Care Association for a possible change in visits. CEO Rachel Bunch sent us this statement: The current guidelines for indoor visits have not changed and remain related to the number of cases in each institution, if any, as well as the degree of positivity in each district and the percentage of residents vaccinated in each institution … We are continuing to closely monitor facilities and maintain infection control protocols in place. Keeping our most vulnerable states protected will always remain a priority. Our caregivers acknowledge that vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves, our staff and our residents against this virus. Facilities across the state are continuing to supplement vaccinations of staff and residents. Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

