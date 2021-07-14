UNESCO: Italy bans cruise ships in Venice ‘good news’

The United Nations Culture Agency, which was considering making Venice a World Heritage Site, on Wednesday welcomed Italy’s ban on large cruise ships in the heart of the lagoon city.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay wrote on Twitter that the decision of the Italian governments on Tuesday to deny entry to the giant lines from August 1 is very good news and an important step that contributes significantly to the preservation of this unique heritage site.

Starting next month, ships over a certain size or weight or exceeding specific levels of pollution can no longer move in the Giudecca Canal, a major maritime artery in Venice, or sail in the waters near St. Peter’s Square. Marks, the historic heart of the fragile environmental city.

Until a permanent mooring site for large cruise ships is selected and developed, aircraft will be allowed to take off in Marghera, an industrial suburb of Venice.

UNESCO, which is based in Paris, last month recommended adding Venice to its World Heritage List of endangered sites.

As the Italian government announced the one-eyed ban on UNESCO, Venice remains on the agenda of World Heritage Committees later this month in Fuzhou, China, the UN agency showed.

For years, protesters erecting signs proclaiming No Large Ships have demonstrated in Venice, sometimes taking small boats to sail near cruise ships, which to people on shore look like heavy giants cutting through the city .

Perhaps surprisingly, among those who appreciated the move of the Italian governments was a trade association of the navigation industry.

As an industry, we are very positive. We welcome the decision from the government, said Francesco Galietti, Italy director for the International Cruise Lines Association.

Galietti said the trade group had advocated for an alternative to the Giudecca Canal for about 10 years and was therefore happy that the government had promised to find a permanent alternative anchorage area for the large cruise ships.

We never wanted to stick to Giudecca, he said, downplaying activists’ claims about the resistance of the cruise line company.

Negative damage in this [publicity] the causes for the industry are far greater than the experience of individual travelers enjoying the thrill of navigating the canal, Galietti said.

As for any logistical problems the ban might present for nearby cruise itineraries, this was not immediately clear.

Galietti said that with tourism struggling to regain steam after the limited COVID-19 pandemic trip, many companies did not put Venice on their itineraries.

The Italian government, in a Cabinet decree passed Tuesday, set aside funds to compensate those heavy tourism businesses that may suffer from the ban, as well as money so that Marghera can be used temporarily for anchoring until a permanent solution is found.

He also declared the Venice Giudecca Canal and waterways near St. Marx a national monument in urgent need of preservation.

The Italian Environment Fund, or FAI, was among the groups that long lobbied for the ban. He welcomed the movement of governments with mixed feelings.

They were happy for Venice, FAI President Andrea Carandini, a prominent Italian archaeologist and academic, told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. But they were not at all (happy) about the lagoon in its general context.

He said to handle such large cruise ships, it would be necessary to dig ditches. This means that more water will enter the lagoon, i.e. a change of a complex system that is clearly a complete system for Marghera and for Venice.

Meanwhile, a British conservation charity dedicated to Venice, significant works of art, monuments and buildings, took a look at the waiting and sale ban.

In Venice at risk, we are in principle pleased with this news, ‘the charity said in a statement. He complained, however, that on many previous occasions the great interests in Venice and the region around Veneto have disappointed the good intentions of those who want to clear the lagoon of these horrible floating hotels that appear as ships.