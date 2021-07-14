International
Tackling international corruption is now a priority for US anti-money laundering efforts
Tackling international corruption is now a priority for US anti-money laundering efforts
A Press Release from the US Office of International Transparency
June 30, 2021
The Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Department announced today that, for the first time, corruption is a broad priority of the government for money laundering and countering terrorism financing policy (AML / CFT).
This is the first step towards fulfilling a requirement in the recently adopted Anti-Money Laundering Act to set priorities in these areas. As another step, FinCEN will be involved in drafting rules that will require financial institutions to include these priorities in their anti-money laundering programs.
Transparency Internationals US Office wrote to FinCEN during a period of public comment last year on a corruption-related issue significantly lacking in the elements proposed by FinCENs of an effective and reasonably designed AML program.
Gary Kalman, Director of the US Office of Transparency International, issued the following statement:
Designating corruption as a particular money laundering threat is important because banks will now include it in assessing the risk of getting potential customers. It is now on a par with terrorist financing.
It is a significant addition, convenient and timely.
This also comes at a time when the administration, Congress and others are recognizing the full extent of the damage caused by corruption and are taking steps to counter the impacts by pursuing money. The President, this month, recognized corruption as a matter of national security, and its budget calls for an increase in funding for combating and detecting money laundering. A bilateral letter from dozens in Congress echoed his call for more funding. Congress also recently launched a bipartisan parliamentary group to oppose global corruption. And, the G20, the Democracy Summit and other international meetings next year will all include a focus on fighting financial corruption.
Corruption destabilizes economies, undermines the rule of law, threatens political stability, and injects rent-seeking behavior and other inefficiencies into free markets.
In the midst of one of the most violent and disturbing recent humanitarian crises, Venezuelan kleptocrats used U.S. banks to move billions of public money out of the country. Corruption there has become so prevalent that gang rule may even be preferred over the government.
As we argued in a 2020 commentary on FinCEN, corruption is a major threat to illicit finances. Protecting against corruption has long been considered implicitly as part of an effective and reasonably designed anti-money laundering program. Formally acknowledging the threat is an important step.
###
Transparency International is the world’s largest anti-corruption coalition. We give voice to victims and witnesses of corruption and work with governments, businesses and citizens to stop abuse of power. In collaboration with national chapters in more than 100 countries, we are leading the fight to turn our vision of a corruption-free world into reality.
Our US office focuses on preventing damage caused by illicit finances, strengthening political integrity, and promoting a positive U.S. role in global anti-corruption initiatives. Through a combination of research, advocacy and policy, we engage with stakeholders to increase public awareness of corruption and to hold institutions and individuals accountable.
Relevant resources
Media contact
Scott Greytak, Director of Advocacy, US Office of International Transparency
Phones: + 1-614-668-0258
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @TransparencyUSA
Sources
2/ https://us.transparency.org/news/tackling-transnational-corruption/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]