Tackling international corruption is now a priority for US anti-money laundering efforts

June 30, 2021 The Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Department announced today that, for the first time, corruption is a broad priority of the government for money laundering and countering terrorism financing policy (AML / CFT). This is the first step towards fulfilling a requirement in the recently adopted Anti-Money Laundering Act to set priorities in these areas. As another step, FinCEN will be involved in drafting rules that will require financial institutions to include these priorities in their anti-money laundering programs. Transparency Internationals US Office wrote to FinCEN during a period of public comment last year on a corruption-related issue significantly lacking in the elements proposed by FinCENs of an effective and reasonably designed AML program. Gary Kalman, Director of the US Office of Transparency International, issued the following statement: Designating corruption as a particular money laundering threat is important because banks will now include it in assessing the risk of getting potential customers. It is now on a par with terrorist financing. It is a significant addition, convenient and timely. This also comes at a time when the administration, Congress and others are recognizing the full extent of the damage caused by corruption and are taking steps to counter the impacts by pursuing money. The President, this month, recognized corruption as a matter of national security, and its budget calls for an increase in funding for combating and detecting money laundering. A bilateral letter from dozens in Congress echoed his call for more funding. Congress also recently launched a bipartisan parliamentary group to oppose global corruption. And, the G20, the Democracy Summit and other international meetings next year will all include a focus on fighting financial corruption. Corruption destabilizes economies, undermines the rule of law, threatens political stability, and injects rent-seeking behavior and other inefficiencies into free markets. In the midst of one of the most violent and disturbing recent humanitarian crises, Venezuelan kleptocrats used U.S. banks to move billions of public money out of the country. Corruption there has become so prevalent that gang rule may even be preferred over the government. As we argued in a 2020 commentary on FinCEN, corruption is a major threat to illicit finances. Protecting against corruption has long been considered implicitly as part of an effective and reasonably designed anti-money laundering program. Formally acknowledging the threat is an important step. ### Transparency International is the world’s largest anti-corruption coalition. We give voice to victims and witnesses of corruption and work with governments, businesses and citizens to stop abuse of power. In collaboration with national chapters in more than 100 countries, we are leading the fight to turn our vision of a corruption-free world into reality. Our US office focuses on preventing damage caused by illicit finances, strengthening political integrity, and promoting a positive U.S. role in global anti-corruption initiatives. Through a combination of research, advocacy and policy, we engage with stakeholders to increase public awareness of corruption and to hold institutions and individuals accountable. Relevant resources Media contact Scott Greytak, Director of Advocacy, US Office of International Transparency

