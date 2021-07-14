International
KTV cluster increases to 54; the biggest peak in local cases since last year, Health News & Top Stories
Singapore yesterday marked its highest one-day peak in community cases since April last year, with most of them coming from a group linked to several KTV outlets and hostesses.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said there would be no change for now in the prevailing security regime, despite the 56 new cases broadcast in the country being reported yesterday.
Mr Ong told reporters that he and his colleagues “thought long and hard” about how the impact of the impact would affect the easing of Singaporean restrictions.
Some restrictions were eased on Monday and people are again allowed to dine in groups of five, up from two before.
“Since the relaxed rules have just begun and the percentage of vaccinated individuals in the population is higher than before, there will be no change in the regime,” the minister said.
However, he said the KTV-related explosion “could potentially be a large group”.
This group now stands at 54 cases, making it Singapore ‘s second active group.
It includes a 40-year-old passenger on a Dream Cruises ship, who was initially identified as a close contact of someone who came out positive. The ship was forced to return to Singapore yesterday.
Mr Ong called on Singaporeans to hold social gatherings.
“I want to encourage everyone – do not … go out and meet five people all the time (just because the rules allow you to do so),” Mr Ong said.
Authorities have also advised those who may have visited KTV halls to be tested confidentially.
Singapore reported 60 cases of coronavirus yesterday, 56 of which were transmitted locally. Of these, 42 were affiliated with the KTV group.
Five of the community cases are currently unrelated. Of the remaining 51 cases, 17 had already been quarantined, while the rest were taken under supervision.
The index case for the KTV group was a holder of short-term visas from Vietnam. She had gone to a doctor on Sunday with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection, and was then tested positive for Covid-19.
Contacts tracking operations subsequently took on more cases, including the woman’s homes.
The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday appointed four new KTV points related to the group, at the top of the five previously listed.
New exits are: One Exclusive, Level 9 and Club M, all located on Middle Road, as well as Terminal 10 in the Quay Clarke area.
The MoH has requested that all members of the public who have visited these places or similar KTV halls operating as food and beverage outlets be tested themselves.
Those who have interacted with hostesses of any nationality in any setting should do the same, she said.
The testing process at screening centers will be confidential. Those who are not willing to be tested in such centers should be isolated and use rapid antigen tests.
They should see a doctor immediately if they start to feel unwell, Mr Ong said.
Mr Ong said the developments around the latter group were “very disturbing and frustrating”, given that Singapore has banned night activities that include “lady services, dice and all that” for more than a year. due to the risk involved when people come close to contact
Police will take action against KTV stores and hosts who have broken every rule, he said.
“While this is disappointing, we are also not completely surprised that such groups will emerge,” the minister added. “This is the nature of the Delta variant – much more contagious, and as long as there is embers in the community it is likely to appear and infect many more people.”
This will be a model that Singapore needs to manage, he said.
