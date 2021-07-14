Missing from Alberta, MLA Pat Rehn, invited back to UCP

Lake Slave Lake MLA, Pat Rehnhas was re-invited to the Alberta United Conservative Party group five months after he was expelled for his absence from the constituency.

Parliamentary group chairman Nathan Neudorf announced the decision in a press release Wednesday.

“Since his departure from the electoral group, Rehn has worked tirelessly to rebuild trust with local families, businesses, elected officials and indigenous leaders,” Neudorf said in the announcement.

Neudorf said the UCP received letters from several municipalities and the Little Slave Lake Electoral Association requesting that Rehn be allowed to rejoin the parliamentary group.

“Pat has done an extraordinary job of rebuilding trust and doing things in his constituency,” Neudorf said.

Rehn has stood as an independent MLA since Prime Minister Jason Kenney ousted him from the election group in January for his frequent absence from the constituency.

Rehn’s spending claims for the first half of 2020 showed that he spent more time in Edmonton than in Little Slave Lake.

His per diem expenses showed that he bought food in Edmonton for most of May, most of June, and every day in July, even though the legislature stayed for five days in May.

The legislature resumed in June and July but Rehn also demanded per diems for weekend meals in July.

In total, Rehn claimed $ 4,488 for the first two quarters of 2020.

At the time, Rehn said on Facebook that the analyst had tremendous errors in recording meal supplements, of which he was unaware.

“I apologize for this and in the future I will make sure I personally review all cost claims before they are submitted to the province to make sure they are correct,” he said, adding that he did not would require any food aid in 2021.

In the press release Wednesday, Rehn said he was humbled to be given a second chance at Lake Little Slaves.

“The last six months have been open for me as I have worked to regain the trust and confidence of my constituents. It was clear that I was not meeting expectations to represent the Lake of Little Slaves, and for that I’m sorry. “

In January, Kenney had strong reprimands for the MLA, stating that Rehn would be barred from running for the UCP in the future.

Kenney press secretary Jerrica Goodwin said Wednesday the prime minister supports the decision to invite Rehn back. Goodwin did not answer whether Rehn would be allowed to run in the next provincial election under the UCP logo.

Rehn was also apprehended for Mexico during the winter break despite COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed. He was one of six Alberta MLAs who were escorted abroad during this time.

Opposition NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman scolded Kenney and the UCP for allowing Rehn back into the parliamentary group.

“He billed taxpayers for months of expenses for extended stay in Edmonton,” Hoffman said in a press release. “He skipped meetings and failed to show up to serve the Albanians he was elected to represent for months, to the point where mayors, reeves, councilors and indigenous leaders called on him to resign.”

Hoffman said Rehn’s behavior has downplayed health orders and the government’s response to the pandemic disease, calling the parliamentary group decision another example of Kenney’s inability to lead.