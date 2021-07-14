The government protects indoor dining legislation against allegations of discrimination

The government has defended its domestic food legislation against allegations of discrimination, saying the European Union already distinguishes between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated on international travel.

Law on Health Change no. 2 was approved with 74 votes in favor and 68 after a manual vote. Four Government TDs were not officially counted – Gaels Fine Michael Ring, John Paul Phelan and Alan Dillon and Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry. Willie ODea was ill and was at home. Mr MacSharry said he had told the whip earlier that he would not be present. Independent TD Michael Lowry supported the Government. All other parties and Independents voted against the legislation.

With the Government TD expressing concerns about the constitutionality of the laws and the Opposition TD constantly claiming it is discriminatory and unenforceable, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: The principle is there.

He was speaking during a heated debate on the Health Change Amendment Bill, which limits the possibility of eating indoors to those who have been fully vaccinated, or cured of Covid-19, and some children and staff.

The entire European Union Covid-19 digital certificate is based on vaccination status, says Mr Donnelly, adding: Weve already accepted the principle.

Acknowledging that the plan is imperfect, Tnaiste Leo Varadkar said it was a better middle ground a safe path between fully reopening unrestricted hospitality or keeping it closed until herd immunity exists.

Similar approach

He said the State was taking an approach similar to that used for some time by Denmark as well as Germany and that France, Portugal and Greece will also implement.

Mr Varadkar added: “If things go well, we may not have to use this system for long. And in the meantime, we may be able to use it to reopen other currently closed sectors, such as live music, for example, arts, leisure equipment and entertainment.

He said the bill also facilitates PCR and antigen testing although it will take time to decide.

The bill also includes measures to ease the hotel’s mandatory quarantine regime and create flexibility by allowing alternative testing processes for arriving passengers without a test. Removes the obligation for some or all travelers to have a pre-trip test and allows those cured by Covid-19 to be released from quarantine.

Sinn Fin health spokesman David Cullinane said the government had weeks to prepare for this but had returned with a plan that is unfair, impractical, unenforceable and discriminatory.

Labor leader Alan Kelly claimed it was an Irish solution to an Irish problem and would work on the basis of napping, shaking, winking. He said antigen testing could have been used more than this deeply discriminatory legislation.

Social Democrat co-leader Risn Shortall said: You are asking us to buy a pig in a bag saying: Trust us and leave us all the details.

Ms. Shortall warned that the Government was violating basic principles, including passing personal data to random people.

People before the TD win Paul Murphy called on the Government to stop reopening indoor hospitality. We were almost there for six, seven or eight weeks until a very high level of vaccination.

Aont TD Peadar Tibn said the party would send a letter to President Michael D Higgins requesting that the bill be referred to the Supreme Court.

Mr Tibn said other countries had included some form of testing and not just the vaccine, because without doing so it is clearly discriminatory and applicable to travel to the EU as well.

A number of government supporters also expressed concern about the constitutionality of the bill.

Constitutional issues

Former Fine Gael Minister Michael Creed said Taoiseach himself had indicated he had constitutional and civil liberties issues and that they wanted to make sure they were not required to trespass in an area where courts could ultimately find themselves against the law.

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan said the argument is probably constitutional, but I have great reservations as he asked the Minister to indicate when he believes the testing alternative for the vaccine passport will be available.

Mr Donnelly said the bill provided for both PCR and antigen testing.

He told TDs that legislation can and will be enforced, but mainly, it has to do with people trusting them to do the right thing.