The Anglo-Saxon cave dwelling may have been the home of a king who became a saint

(CNN) Archaeologists at England have identified a nearly complete Anglo-Saxon cave house, which, they say, may once have been the home of a king who became a saint.

Thought to date from the early 9th century, the dwelling in the central English county of Derbyshire was discovered by a team from the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) and Wessex Archeology, according to a press release published Wednesday.

The team conducted a detailed study of the Anchor Church Caves south of Derbyshire, concluding that the caves probably date from the early medieval period rather than the 18th century as previously thought.

The cave house is believed to have been the home of a former king, Eardwulf, who was later declared canonized. Edmund Simons / Royal Agricultural University

, Said Edmund Simons, a researcher at RAU CNN the cave is a “small and intimate space” that is one of the oldest surviving indoor environments in the UK.

While there are some churches with untouched interiors dating from a similar period, Simons said, “there is nowhere else really where you can go somewhere where someone ate, slept and prayed and lived.”

“Quite is quite extraordinary,” he added.

Researchers conducted a detailed study to reconstruct a house containing three rooms as well as a chapel.

Meeting with the cave house

A number of factors combined to date the dwelling into the early 9th century, Simons said.

The caves are cut from soft sandstone and their narrow gates and windows resemble Saxon architecture, while a cut rock pillar is similar to that found in a crypt near Saxon.

The cave was changed in the 18th century, with bricks and window frames added. Mark Horton / Royal Agricultural University

The caves of the Anchor Churches are also associated by local folklore and an excerpt from a 16th-century book with a saint.

St. Hardulf is identified as King Eardwulf, who ruled Northumbria until 806. He died about 830 and was buried five miles from the caves, in Breedon on the Hill in Leicestershire.

Around the time of his death, the Viking raids on Britain, which began in the late 8th century, had grown in size.

The Vikings arrived in the area and set up a winter camp in nearby Repton shortly after Hardulf’s death. As their Great Heathen Army slaughtered all local religious figures, this suggests that the cave house must be dated before their arrival, Simons explained.

“All of these things fit together,” he added.

Researchers are analyzing more than 170 cave houses as part of a larger project. Mark Horton / Royal Agricultural University

Hardulph would not have been a “bearded weirdo” living alone in the cave, Simons said, but a kind of living saint who had servants and disciples and visitors who would come to consult him.

He is one of a number of ousted Saxon kings who lived in their years as monks or hermits as a way of maintaining their status.

“A hermit is an important and holy person,” Simons said. “It’s a very religious period.”

18th century renovations

In the 18th century, the caves were modified by local owner and aristocrat Robert Burdett, who added bricks and window frames so he could invite friends over for dinner in the “cold and romantic cells” of the caves, according to the press release. .

At the time there was a growing interest in Romanticism, an artistic and literary movement that made inroads into the medieval period as well as the picturesque aesthetics of rural England.

Burdett also expanded entrances to get tables, drinks and women with wide skirts in the cave, Simons said.

The analysis is part of a larger project involving more than 170 cave houses in the English Midlands, he said, adding that some date from a similar period, and preliminary investigations suggest some may be even older than the caves. Anchor Church.

“It is extraordinarily extraordinary that house buildings over 1200 years old survive in the eyes of the simple, unknown to historians, antiquarians and archaeologists,” said Mark Horton, professor of archeology at RAU in the press release.

“We are confident that other examples are yet to be discovered to give a unique perspective on Anglo-Saxon England.”

The study is published in the Proceedings of the Speleological Association of the University of Bristol.