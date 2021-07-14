Chinese surveillance ship Tianwangxing one of many ways China hears: Barnaby Joyce





Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce claims that a Chinese surveillance ship monitoring Australian-American drills off the coast of Queensland is just one of many routes Beijing is hearing about Australian affairs.

A Chinese general intelligence auxiliary ship (AGI) called the Tianwangxing is watching the Talisman Saber 2021 war games involving Australia and the United States.

Exercises during the two weeks of the war games are being closely monitored by the Chinese Type 815 ship, which is expected to remain outside Australian territorial waters but within Australia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Coral Sea. Tianwangxing is expected to move up and down Australia’s 22 km border. He has the right to be there because he is not doing any economic activity. Defense Secretary Peter Dutton said the Australian Defense Force (ADF) had been closely monitoring the Chinese warship for “several days”. But National Leader Mr Joyce said it was just one of several ways China was trying to gather information about Australia. We can do nothing about (the ship in Queensland), honestly. “They can sit in international waters and do their job,” Mr Joyce said Thursday at 2 GB. “But this is part of the hearing and there are other sections where they try to hack. “They have computers that will basically try to get into our computers and our secret areas and communications networks. “But (you have to ask) what is interesting about Australia?” Oreshet your iron ore, your gas, your vital agricultural exports and your alliances, and how close your platform is to the United States. “(China wants to learn) how well your platforms work together compared to their platforms and their exercises (exercises).” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday he was “very cautious” about the Chinese ship’s presence. “Of course we’re seeing them,” he said. “And they are watching us. The law of the sea says we can be high in the South China Sea. “And so we simply say that we think the same tolerances and the same assessment of those international laws should be applied.” Sabis Talisman also includes Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom, while Australian-based personnel from India, Indonesia, France and Germany will also observe.

At the Talisman Saber 2019 war games, the same Chinese ship was also tracked by the ADF while traveling to Australia. It is the ninth iteration of war games and includes force preparation activities, amphibious landings, ground force maneuvers, urban operations and air combat and naval operations.

