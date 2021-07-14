U.S. to evacuate Afghans who helped the U.S. military

The United States is formally launching Operation Allied Refugees to evacuate Afghans who helped U.S. troops during the 20-year war and are facing threats to their lives from the Taliban, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.

Flights from Afghanistan for those already in the process of obtaining special immigration visa (SIV) visas will begin in the last week of July, a senior administration official said in a statement.

No further details on when the evacuations will begin will be released, the statement said, citing operational security. Officials also did not say where the Afghans would be sent.

Under his leadership, the United States is launching Allied Refugee Operation to support relocation flights for interested and qualified Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States and our partners in Afghanistan and are on the SIV application pipeline, he said. official.

As the President made clear, the United States remains confident that the Afghan Armed Forces have the means and capability to defend their country and that the conflict will ultimately have to be resolved at the negotiating table, the official added.

The Biden administration has faced increasing pressure from lawmakers and lawyers to evacuate Afghans who served as interpreters or otherwise assisted the U.S. military during the war as the United States nears its final exit from Afghanistan.

The withdrawal has been made about 95 percent, U.S. Central Command said this week. One of the last significant steps in the withdrawal came on Monday when General Scott Miller, who was the top US commander in Afghanistan, stepped down from his command.

Amid the retreat, the Taliban have achieved success on the battlefield, capturing several key border crossings and crossing the north.

In case the Taliban can cross the country, lawmakers and others have sounded the alarm about delays in the SIV program, which Congress created to allow Afghans who helped the U.S. government during the war to come to the United States.

About 18,000 applicants are already awaiting visas, with about 53,000 family members seeking to accompany them. The application process can take up to 800 days.

The Biden administration said last month it would evacuate Afghans who are waiting for their SIV applications to be processed, but offered some other details of her plan.

Last week, President Biden also vowed to begin evacuating Afghan allies by the end of the month, but again offered some other details.

Our message to those women and men is clear: There is a home for you in the United States if you so decide, Biden said in a speech defending his order to withdraw. We will stay with you, just as you stayed with us.

On Wednesday, the senior administration official said Tracey Jacobson, a former U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kosovo, is leading a State Department coordination unit to lead Operation Allied Shelter. The unit also includes representatives from the Departments of Defense and National Security.

Deputy Homeland Security adviser Russ Travers is also coordinating the inter-institutional policy process in Operation Allied Refuge, the official said.

Wednesday’s statement does not elaborate on key details of the plan, such as how many people will be evacuated or where they will go.

Pressure later Wednesday on numbers and locations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to say, citing security reasons.

The Pentagon has identified installations outside the United States where Afghans could be sent, but no final decision has been made on where to send them, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The department has also seen the potential to house several people in military installations within the continental United States, Kirby confirmed, saying “we are trying to provide as many opportunities as possible for the State Department-led effort.”

The department has also launched an “action group” to help identify Afghans who have worked with the U.S. military but are not yet on the SIV program, Kirby said, though he stressed, as the White House did, that evacuations would begin with them. who are already in the middle of the application process.

The U.S. military has not been asked to provide transportation for Afghans leaving the country, nor has it been asked to help Afghans living outside Kabul travel to the capital for flights, Kirby added.

While lawyers and lawmakers welcomed Wednesday’s announcement, they also continued to push for further details.

It is heartbreaking to hear that something could happen, but it is quite disappointing not to hear any current details about who will be evacuated, where they will go and what will happen to the people who have not been evacuated, Sunil Varghese, Policy Director with the Project International Refugee Aid, told The Hill, adding that such information is vital for those in Afghanistan who are waiting.

Reps. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), who previously warned there "blood will be kindled [Biden's] hands if he does not evacuate the performers, he called Wednesday's announcement "late but welcome news".

“I hope to see more details on the number of those being evacuated, how they are being prioritized, how the United States is helping them travel safely to evacuation sites given the Taliban gains and a quick calendar. “We must also give priority to helping those in Afghan civil society, especially women, who may be outside the SIV requirements but whom the Taliban will continue to target,” added Waltz, a retired Green Beret.

Lawmakers and lawyers have been pushing for Afghans to be sent to Guam, citing the historic precedent of sending South Vietnamese refugees there during the fall of Saigon in 1975. Moreover, lawyers say using US territory would allow Afghans to have legal protection they would not have in a third country, such as being able to apply for asylum if their SIV applications are rejected.

Psaki did not say Wednesday whether Guam remains an option for the administration, saying it would not “decide or exclude any country”.

“The safety and security of the individuals who are being relocated is of the greatest concern and concern,” she told a news conference for the White House.

The administration has reportedly asked three Central Asian countries near Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, to take the fugitives while they wait for their visas to be processed.

Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall is leading a U.S. delegation to Uzbekistan this week to discuss opportunities to boost regional economic development, boost stability and strengthen U.S. partnerships, National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne told a statement Wednesday.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the top US envoy for the Afghan peace process, is part of the delegation and will meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other leaders to discuss how to promote peace, security and development in Afghanistan and advance interests. regional security commonalities, including co-operation against terrorism, the statement added.

Rebecca Beitsch contributed to this report, which was updated at 3:58 p.m.