Sexual harassment in the workplace High Swartz LLP

For business owners, minimizing the risk of civil liability is one of the most effective ways to avoid impact on your profitability from unnecessary litigation. A process of sexual harassment by an employee can result in a substantial reward paid by the employer.

In 2019, Employers paid a record $ 68.2 million through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for employees.[1] Even in pre-trial cases, the average cost of an organization for a harassment claim can be between $ 75,000 – $ 125,000.[2]

As an employer, reducing the likelihood of such litigation requires taking proactive steps to ensure that you do not follow state and country laws. It may also make sense to talk to an employment lawyer who is familiar with those laws.

But what exactly are the duties of an employer in relation to preventing the raising of sexual harassment allegations? Below are three of the most common ways to reduce this potential liability and add an extra layer of protection to the bottom line of your business.

Reduce your exposure to sexual harassment litigation

First it is essential to understand the various laws that are subject to a business owner.

At the federal level, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act 1964 (commonly referred to as “Title VII”, employers have a responsibility to maintain a job free from sexual harassment and to “take all necessary steps to prevent harassment”). sexual ” [3] To help achieve this, the EEOC has issued regulations and guidelines for defining sexual harassment and employer responsibilities. Courts use these guidelines to decide whether to hold an employer accountable in a sexual harassment case (29 CFR § 1604.11 (e)).

Under state law, each state has a similar commission or instruction; in Pennsylvania, for example, the Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission, under state law, issues guidelines and provides another way for employees to file claims against an employer (43 PS § 955).

1. Address sexual harassment before or at the beginning of employment.

Allegations of sexual harassment by employees often revolve around the behavior of an associate rather than the actions of a manager or a third party. At the same time, this differs from industry.

Educating your employees about their pre-employment orientation or first day of work is key to protecting them from subsequent liability.[4] However, responsibility for sexual harassment reverts if an employer allows a frightening, hostile or offensive work environment to exist. Employers, therefore, have a duty to proactively prevent sexual harassment, including expressing strong disapproval of employees, developing a grievance procedure (and informing new employees about the existence of these procedures), and educating employees. for their rights under state and federal law.

According to the precedent of the US Supreme Court, employers who take reasonable steps to prevent and correct sexual harassment have a strong defense if a claim is to be filed.[5] Equally important is ensuring that these preventive measures and the availability of corrective action are open and available to employees at all times.

While there is no definitive list of pre-employment practices to follow, at least having a stated anti-bullying policy would determine that the employer should try to prevent bullying before it starts. The more detailed the orientation training and educational practices, the less likely you are to face responsibilities.

2. Develop a grievance redressal system or procedure and follow it.

As mentioned above, informing employees how you will handle sexual harassment complaints is an essential component of preventing such harassment before it can occur.

However, employers who fail to follow a certain practice of addressing grievances or who do not take such grievances seriously when they open the door open to a subsequent litigation. Time and time again, failure by business management to take swift action when an employee complains of sexual harassment invites more of the same behavior.

From a legal point of view, when an employer fails to take corrective action, this opens the door to a lawsuit for sexual harassment. This failure can lead to significant fines and costly solutions. When establishing a procedure to address cases of sexual harassment, following these policies is a great way to reduce liability. An employment lawyer can help design those policies to make sure you avoid potential issues.

3. Avoid retaliatory actions.

While it may seem common sense, unsuspecting employers expose themselves to litigation and administrative sanctions when taking disciplinary action against employees who complain of harassing behavior. A surprisingly high number of complainants, perhaps up to 75%, face some form of retaliation from their employers after reporting harassment.[6]

While it may be tempting to transfer, demote, or otherwise discipline an employee who is causing disruption to your business, employers should think carefully before taking such action if they have expressed complaints about sexual harassment. While discipline may seem unrelated to you, an arbitrator, judge, or jury may think otherwise.

To avoid litigation (which can be costly even if you win), be sure to work with your HR department or employment attorney before taking any action against an employee in this situation.

Implementing sustainable policies and a workplace culture that does not endorse sexual harassment is the best way to prevent unwanted behavior from becoming a costly problem.

[1] https://www.eeoc.gov/statistics/charges-alleging-sex-based-harassment-charges-filed-eeoc-fy-2010-fy-2020

[2] https://www.yourerc.com/blog/post/the-cost-of-sexual-acrassment-in-the-place

[3] Fila Flat Auth v. jam Fed’n. of State, Cty. & Mun Emples., Dist. Council 33, Local 934, 956 A.2d 477, 483 (Pa. Cmwlth. 2008).

[4] Sources of sexual harassment vary based on the work environment; for example, approximately 90% of women in the restaurant / food service industry reported some form of sexual harassment in a 2018 Harvard Business Review study. https://hbr.org/2018/01/Sexual bullying-is-prevalent-in-the-restaurant-industry-here-what-needs-to-change.

[5] Faragher v. City of Boca Raton, 524 US 775, 806 (1998); Indi Burlington. v. Ellerth, 524 US 742, 766 (1998)

[6] Look https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14570522/