Britain must break eating habits by doing ‘terrible damage’ to health – report





Call for sugar and salt reformulation tax

Wants central food education in the national curriculum

He says diets need to change over the next decade LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) – Britain must change what it eats and how it produces food to stop “terrible damage” to human health and the environment, a government-commissioned report said on Thursday, calling for meals with more vegetables and fruits and less fat, sugar and salt. In a bid to curb widespread obesity and protect the National Health Service (NHS), the independent National Food Strategy report calls for the introduction of a sugar and salt reformulation tax, with revenues used to extend free school meals and to support the diets of those living deprived parts of Britain. He said current eating habits are destroying the environment, which in turn threatens Britain’s food security. “The way we produce food is doing terrible damage to the environment and our bodies, and is putting an intolerable strain on the National Health Service,” said report author Henry Dimbleby. “COVID-19 has been a painful reality check. Our high obesity rate has been a major factor in the tragically high death rate in the UK. Now we must seize the moment to build a better food system. for our children and grandchildren. Britain has suffered the seventh highest number of deaths in the world from COVID-19, with over 128,000 casualties. The report, commissioned by the government in 2019, calls for food education to be essential to the national curriculum and for food standards to be protected in any new trade agreement. The report also recommends measures to restore and protect Britain’s natural environment by investing in sustainable farming techniques and new food technologies. According to the report, poor diets contribute to around 64,000 deaths each year in England alone and cost the economy around 74 74 billion ($ 102 billion). The report sets out how British diets will need to change over the next decade in order to meet existing governments’ goals for health, climate and nature. By 2032, consumption of fruits and vegetables will have to increase by 30%, and fiber consumption by 50%, while consumption of high-saturated fat, salt and sugar foods will have to decrease by 25%, and meat consumption should be reduced by 30% The report estimates that its recommendations will cost around 1. 1.4 billion a year and bring in up to 4 3.4 billion a year in direct revenue for the government. The government has pledged to respond to the report in a so-called White Paper policy document within six months. ($ 1 = 72 0.7221) Reporting by James Davey, Editing by William Maclean Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-must-ditch-food-habits-doing-terrible-damage-health-report-2021-07-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos