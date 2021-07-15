O2 beds filled with Covid cases, health sector on potential rivet alarm | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: After a brief hiatus in Covid-19 cases across Hyderabads hospitals and districts, oxygen beds are again busy with coronavirus patients, raising concerns of another shock. While the daily count has dropped below 1,000 cases, the active case load is at 10,000 cases and 4,073 people are still fighting for their lives in hospitals.

On Wednesday, only a dozen hospitals in the city said they have a significant number of oxygen patients and added that the number of patients is increasing. Some hospitals do not have beds, as we expected the government to come up with a mutually acceptable fee. But as there is a new increase in cases, the beds will start to fill up and so all issues need to be resolved for the sake of the people, said Dr Kishan Rao, president of the Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA).

The latest details of the hospital occupation show that among the leading Covid-19 treatment centers in the state, the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has all the beds in all the occupied categories, including 50 oxygen beds. Gandhi Hospital has 30 new patients being treated.

Seeing the peak in cases and admissions, the government has postponed its decision to start non-Covid-19 services at the hospital, said a health department official. At Chest Hospital, 14 are admitted to oxygen beds, while at King Koti Hospital, 39 people are receiving oxygen treatment.

The government-run ESI Hospital also has 10 patients on oxygen treatment and there are half a dozen other private hospitals in the city with a significant number of patients in oxygen beds. The bed scenario is troubling, especially in Kamam, where all private hospitals are occupied. Reliable sources informed that more than 100 beds have been occupied at Khammams Government Hospital. The use of intensive care unit (ICU) beds has also increased slightly in Nizamabad.

