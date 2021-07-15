Self-deception Eatalas: KTR | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: President of TRS KT Rama Rao said that former Minister Eatala Rajender should tell people what injustice was done to TRS. He also said that Eatala was addressing self-deception in the name of self-respect.

Speaking to reporters in Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, KTR said he had personally tried to persuade Eatala to stay in the party, but was powerless as Eatala openly stated that he had no intention of meeting TRS President and Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said Eatala should first look around his level in TRS and the roles given to him by the party leadership.

Reacting for the first time since Eatala left the party and joined the BJP a month ago, KTR said that despite being a minister, Eatala often openly criticized cabinet decisions. The former Huzurabad MLA claimed to have had a gap with the KCR for the past five years. If so, why did he continue in the party and cabinet all these years. Even after openly questioning government decisions, the KCR continued it in the cabinet, the KTR said.

Regarding the actions of the governments in Eatala regarding the alleged violations of the land allotted by the poultry firm owned by members of his family, the KTR said that the CM acted on a complaint together with the evidence. It was not an anonymous letter. In fact, the former minister had admitted his mistake. He will not receive public sympathy for his accusations of eviction and land breach.

The municipal administration minister said the former Kamalapuram electorate (Huzurabad in demarcation) has been a stronghold of TRS and the future results will be a race between parties and not between individuals.

He attacked BJP Telangana Bandi president Sanjay Kumar over his proposed padayatra. The president of the BJP owes an answer to the people for what the Center had done for the state. While funds are being released in other states under the Jal Jeevan mission, Telangana has nothing, he said.

YSRTP chief YS Sharmilas mocking the fast-paced unemployment issue, KTR said: “Some people commit murder every week, this is also such a murder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/hyderabad/it-is-eatalas-self-deception-ktr/articleshow/84424735.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

