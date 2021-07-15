Manitoba’s indigenous relations minister resigns after PM comments on colonial history

Eileen Clarke has resigned as Manitoba’s Minister of Domestic and Northern Relations, Prime Minister Brian Pallister, made comments last week suggesting that Canada’s colonization was done with good intentions.

Clarke confirmed her resignation Wednesday morning and said Pallister comments were a factor in that decision, though she did not specify which comments.

Clarke says she will not speak further about her resignation now out of respect for Wednesday’s Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs elections. Her constituency office confirmed that she is staying in her role as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

She says she resigned on Friday afternoon. Two days ago Pallister punished people who were involved in the demolition of statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth on the Canadian Day of the Manitoba Legislature, after a walk held to remember indigenous children who died in boarding schools.

“We must respect our heritage as we must respect each other …. Let us not find fault, let us not collapse, let us not point out every failure, but rather understand that we are a complex country as we have become made up of complex people, “Pallister told a news conference, adding that the statues would be restored.

“People who came here to this place before it was a place and since then did not come here to destroy anything. They came here to build. They came to build better.”

LOOK | Pallister for Clarke resignation:

Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister on Wednesday responded to the resignation of Eileen Clarke, who served as minister of indigenous and northern relations. Clarke’s resignation came after Pallister made comments last week suggesting Canada’s colonization was done with good intentions. 1:18

Clarke was first elected as a Progressive ConservativeML for the Agassiz constituency in 2016 and became Minister of Indigenous and Municipal Relations the same year, her profile on the government website says The ministry was later renamed.

She was re-elected as MLA in 2019 and remained as minister until she resigned last week.

On Wednesday, Pallister would not comment on Clarke’s reason for her resignation. The province later announced that Manitoba will see a cabinet reshuffle Thursday morning.

‘People have lost faith’

Mary Jane Logan McCallum, a history professor at the University of Winnipeg and Chair of Canada Research on Indigenous People, History and Archives, says she was initially surprised to learn of Clarke’s resignation but ultimately felt the move made sense.

“When you think about the kind of work she does with the people of the First Nations, how can she build those relationships and work with the people when she represents a party with that kind of leadership?” said McCallum, a member of the Munsee-Delaware nation in Ontario.

Mary Jane Logan McCallum is Professor of History at the University of Winnipeg and Chair of Canadian Research on Indigenous People, History and Archives. She says she has felt a sense of progress about issues related to indigenous people in recent years. (Sean Kavanagh / CBC)

McCallum says she has felt some progress on issues related to indigenous people in recent years. And while comments like Pallister chip away in that sense, people who hold a stance, like she feels Clarke did, can support it, she says.

“When you see this kind of movement within the party, [it feels] like maybe now, maybe this will actually be a bigger move for change, “McCallum said.

Paul Thomas, an emitus professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba, says it is still unlikely that Pallister’s remarks will be enough for anyone within the party to challenge his leadership, especially since he has left the door open to go down before his term ends .

But there is still room for others within the party to speak out against the comments, especially since they came from a leader who “accounts for most of the problems the party has encountered,” Thomas said.

Paul Thomas is an emeritus professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba. (CBC)

“I think some people have lost faith and trust in the Prime Minister. So we will have to see if others join Ms. Clarke to come forward. And that is uncertain at this point,” he said.

Pallister stands by the comments

At a news conference Wednesday, Pallister said he stands by his comments.

“I continue to advocate for us to build, not destroy,” he said.

NDP opposition leader Wab Kinewsaid after Pallister’s remarks, which he called divisive and racist, and Clarke’s subsequent resignation, the rest of the cabinet has a choice to make.

“I think the question is, for any remaining PC cabinet minister, do you stick to Mr. Pallister’s racist comments? Or do you agree with Secretary Clarke?” Kinewtold reporters later Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PC MLA Shannon Martin (McPhillips) expressed regret over Clarke’s resignation on Twitter but called his decision understandable. He described Clarkeas as “a tireless advocate of reconciliation”.

NDP opposition leader Wab Kinew says the remaining members of the Pallister cabinet must decide where to stand in his comments. (John Woods / Canadian Press)

‘An act of integrity’

Several First Nations groups also issued statements in response to Clarke’s resignation.

Leroy Constant, interim chief executive for the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs of Staff, said he was disappointed to see Clarke step down but commended him for making an “honorable decision in light of recent events”.

One Nation Treaty spokesman Chief Dennis Meeches said Clarke has worked hard to build respectful relationships with the leadership of the First Nations in Manitoba.

Meeches said it was unfortunate that Pallister’s “approach and comments” to indigenous peoples “have made Mrs. Clarke’s work intolerable”.

And Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak GarrisonSettee Chief Executive described Clarke’s resignation as “an act of integrity.”

“It must have been difficult to move forward with any goal related to reconciliation given the challenging environment that Eileen Clarke was working on,” he said.

The last wrong step of the Prime Minister

Pallister’s comments last week, which were criticized by indigenous and non-indigenous scholars as ahistorical and insensitive, marked his last hurdle on issues related to indigenous people in Manitoba.

In 2017, he said the divisions between indigenous and non-indigenous people for illegal night hunting were “ becoming a race war “Pallister did not apologize for those remarks, though he later turned them down saying he used them.” wrong choice of words “

At the end of 2020, the Prime Minister suggested the need to give priority to indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccines would establish Manitobans “ at the back of the row “for doses if the province would not receive a proportionately larger share of the shootings.