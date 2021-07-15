The Supreme Court strikes at the provisions of the Tribunals ordinance setting out a 4-year term for members

In a 2: 1 decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned some provisions of the Tribunal Reform Regulation (Rationalization and Terms of Service), 2021 regarding the minimum age requirement of 50 years for appointment as President or Member and the appointment of a them in four years.

Impartiality, independence, justice and reasonableness in decision-making are the hallmarks of the judiciary, the court said in its ruling.

The decision came after an appeal by the Madras Bar Association, challenging the provisions of the Ordinance.

Majority decision by Justice L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said if impartiality is the soul of the judiciary, independence is the blood of the judiciary.

Without independence, impartiality cannot flourish. Independence is not freedom for judges to do what they like. It is the independence of judicial opinion, she said. It is freedom from interference and pressure that ensures the judicial atmosphere where he can work with absolute commitment to the cause of justice and constitutional values.

Likewise also the discipline in life, the customs and the point of view that enables a judge to be impartial. Its existence depends, however, not only on philosophical, ethical or moral aspects, but also on some common things security in office, freedom from common monetary concerns, freedom from influences and pressures within (others in the judiciary) and without (by the executive)), the decision states.

Independence of an individual judge, i.e. decisive independence; and the independence of the judiciary as an institution or body of the state, ie functional independence, are broad concepts of the principle of independence of the judiciary / court.

The ruling said security of tenure and conditions of service are recognized as essential components of the independence of the judiciary, which can only be relied upon when incumbents are provided with fair and reasonable terms of service, which include due remuneration and security of residence. in duty.

The third judge on the bench, Justice Hemant Gupta, however, objected, saying that while courts can declare the law, interpret the law, remove obvious shortcomings and fill in gaps, they cannot be embedded in the area of ​​legislation.

He said that the Supreme Court has observed that if a law is passed by Parliament or the Legislature, even if it is presumed to be contrary to the instructions or instructions issued by the court, it cannot be overturned because of such instructions / instructions issued by court ; it can be destroyed only if it violates fundamental rights or the right to equality under Article 14.

The Court held some provisions of Section 184 of the Finance Act, 2017, introduced by Section 12 of the Tribunal Reform Regulation (Rationalization and Terms of Service), 2021 as invalid, non-operational and unconstitutional.

Section 184 authorized the government to make rules for securing qualifications, appointment, term of office, salaries and allowances, resignation, removal and other terms of service of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman (and proportionate positions holding different nomenclatures) and other Members. of courts.

The majority decision stated that the term of office of the President of a court shall be five years or until he or she reaches the age of 70, whichever is earlier, and the term of office of a member of a tribunal shall be five years or until or he reaches the age of 67, whichever is earlier.

He also noted that the terms of service for appointment to the posts of Chairpersons and Members [of Tribunals] have been mired in controversy for the past few years, negatively affecting the basic functioning of the courts. She said the court is eager to note that some courts are on the verge of closing due to a lack of members.