Bastille Day is back, sort of.

France celebrated its national holiday on Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a parade in Paris, fighter jets roaring above and traditional parties across the country, after recent years events have dwindled due to fears of coronaviruses.

Two horses stumbled as they paraded on the Champs-Elysees, throwing their riders in uniform, but generally the days the main event went according to plan and was very similar to the Bastille Days of the past. One soldier even took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend on the cobblestone road, kneeling and kissing her hand.

However, the virus was never far away. A small group of protesters angry over the new vaccine rules, clashed with police amid tear gas explosions in Paris. Meanwhile, concerns about revived infections have prompted some cities to limit annual fireworks meetings.

At the Paris parade, the number of spectators was limited. Each person participating had to show a special permit certifying that they had been fully vaccinated, had recently recovered from the virus, or had a negative virus test. Similar restrictions were in place for those watching a detailed fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday evening.

Spectators gathered in Paris from all over France, happy to see the parade in person even if they were irritated by the restrictions and long lines for virus security checks.

I came especially for my son who is marching today, said Gaelle Henry from Normandy. It’s nice to be able to go out a little bit and finally get some fresh air and think that all the people are here, and that we are getting back a little bit to normal.

Masks were ubiquitous among spectators, and de rigueur for celebrities watching the parade under a red-white-and-blue tent imitating the French flag.

The sound of hundreds of horseshoes accompanied military music as uniformed guards on horseback accompanied President Emmanuel Macron. Some cheers were raised by civilian observers as Macron passed through restaurants, luxury shops and cinemas, which had been closed for most of the past year and a half.

But not everyone is applauding his treatment of the pandemic. Several cafe owners, hospital staff and parents are being pushed against his decision this week to seek all French health workers to be vaccinated, and a special COVID permit for anyone older than 12 who goes to a restaurant.

Meanwhile, many doctors and scientists are calling for tougher measures to contain the virus.

Several hundred protesters chanting Freedom! Freedom! marched through eastern Paris, confronting riot police who fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse the advancing crowd. Protesters and police fired tear gas canisters at each other and cyclists calmly roamed the crowd.

The organizers of this parade for years called it an optimistic Bastille Day that aims to win the future and celebrate a France that stands together behind the tricolor [flag] emerge from the pandemic. While this optimism was widely felt in France a few weeks ago, the clouds have returned to the national state as the Delta variant triggers new infections.

Leading the parade were members of a European force fighting extremists in Mali and the surrounding Sahel region. Macron announced last week that France is withdrawing at least 2,000 troops from the region due to emerging threats, and the concentration of more efforts on the Takuba multinational force in the country.

Among others honored in the parade were military doctors who transferred vaccines to territories across the Frances Sea, treated patients with the virus or otherwise helped fight the pandemic.

Mirage and Rafale fighter jets thundered past the lineup. In the final moments of the parade, two horses stumbled, throwing their Republican Guard riders onto the sidewalk. The guards quickly brought the horses under control and drove them away. The reason for the decline was unclear.

Shortly before the ceremony, a soldier identified as Maximilien proposed to his girlfriend in a picturesque moment against the backdrop of the Arc de Triomphe, earning a cordial applause.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, spoke at length after the ceremony with the families of the bodies killed or injured while on duty. On the eve of the event, Macron reiterated his push for greater defense cooperation between European countries and greater global defense efforts against Islamic extremists.

This moment of reunification, of reunification … is first and foremost for us the opportunity to address our arms brothers and their families and give them a message of gratitude, Macron said.

The parade of recent years was canceled and replaced by a static ceremony to honor healthcare workers who died fighting COVID-19. France has lost more than 111,000 lives in total from the pandemic.

Bastille Day marks the attacks on the Bastille prison east of Paris on July 14, 1789, commemorated as the birth of the French Revolution.