Dismissed BBC reporter for “#HitlerWasRight” Tweet says she is victim of “threat of bad faith”





A recently fired reporter, who previously tweeted with the hashtag “#HitlerWasRight” accused her former employer of bowing before the “intimidation” in a statement on her dismissal on Wednesday. Tala Halawa, who was the BBC’s Palestinian Monitoring Specialist, was fired from her position last month after a pro-Israel watchdog called the Honest Reporting Group called a series of online posts Halawa had written in 2014. during the Gaza conflict, three years before she was hired by the BBC. “#Israel is more #Nazi than #Hitler! Oh, #Hitler Was Right #IDF go to hell. #PrayForGaza” read one of her July 20, 2014 tweets. Tala Halawa is a “digital journalist” for @BBC. Halawa directly influences and creates news content watched by many millions around the world. In what world might one like this for a professional news story? pic.twitter.com/r2LIHmZfF2 – HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 23, 2021 Shortly after Honest Reporting highlighted Halawa’s tweet, he tweeted again. “Seeing this comment coming up again: Yes, the tweet is from 2014. No, that doesn’t make it okay. No, it’s not the only revolting tweet posted by Halawa. And yes, @BBC or not he did care or they did not know when they hired him about 3 years later. Not good enough. Seeing that this comment is constantly coming: Yes, the tweet is from 2014. No, that does not make it okay. No, it’s not the only revolting tweet posted by Halawa. And yes, @BBC either did not care or did not know when to hire him about 3 years later. Not good enough. – HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 23, 2021 In another post from 2014, Halawa wrote on Twitter “A night full of blood news and explosions. #PalestineUnderAttack #Zionists can not get enough of our blood.” In a statement posted on her Twitter account Wednesday, Halawa apologized for her “offensive and ignorant tweet.” “I was a young Palestinian woman tweeting in the heat of the moment as I witnessed horrific, undeserved deaths, met with the silence of the international media and used a popular hashtag at the time without thinking,” she explained. She then goes on to lash out at the BBC for what she called “the immediate dismissal of the BBC with the wishes of a pro-Israel mob”. Halawa noted what she called “the trend of mistrustful intimidation of reporters from the region by hostile actors” as a reason for her dismissal. Although she did not say specifically, Halawa may have alluded to the case of Emily Wilder, a young journalist who was recently fired from Associated Press on tweets after a “harassment campaign” began after Stanford College Republicans wrote an article on Twitter calling him an “anti-Israel agitator.” Newsweek reached out to Halawa for her comment on the comparison, but did not listen immediately. The BBC reported that it was investigating Halawa’s tweets on May 23, the same day they were discovered. On June 11, a senior spokesman confirmed that the investigation was over, saying “This individual no longer works for the BBC”. The BBC’s editorial guidelines on impartiality state that “Nothing should appear on their social media accounts that undermines the integrity or impartiality of the BBC”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/bbc-reporter-fired-hitlerwasright-tweet-says-shes-victim-bad-faith-intimidation-1609864 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos