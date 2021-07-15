International
Developing nations seek climate financing ahead of COP26
PARIS: Nations most vulnerable to the effects of global warming on Thursday (July 15th) called on rich countries to fulfill their promise to fund the fight against climate change, ahead of a horrific UN summit.
Highlighting a “worrying lack of urgency” from recent G7 and G20 summits, dozens of countries said the COP26 talks in Glasgow later this year were to provide assistance to communities already affected by extreme climate-driven weather.
With growing warnings from scientists and climate change gaining international attention, the pressure on delegates to achieve significant results is great.
Glasgow’s list to do is just as troubling.
As well as finalizing the regulation implementing the Paris Agreement 2015, nations are also expected to make good on a 2009 pledge to give nations in need of climate $ 100 billion a year to reduce their emissions and adapted to climatic influences.
“At least $ 100 billion a year was pledged by 2020 with annual amounts increased by 2025,” the countries write in their five-point plan for COP26.
These include Kenya, Ethiopia, Gabon, Somalia, the Philippines, Bhutan, Tanzania and Bolivia.
“However, this target has been lost and needs to be urgently adjusted if developing countries can trust the richest nations in COP26 to stick to what they are negotiating.”
They also called for at least 50 percent of the funds to be allocated for future climate adaptation, as well as special allocation for the “loss and damage” inflicted on the poorest nations by the historic emissions of rich economies.
The Paris Agreement saw nations commit to limiting the rise in global temperature to “far below” two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels through large emission cuts.
The arrangement also strives for a more ambitious temperature capacity of 1.5 degrees Celsius.
But six years after the agreement was signed, some issues remain unresolved.
These include how carbon markets are governed and how climate finance is calculated and reported.
The plan, formulated with government ministers, negotiators and climate activists from nations across Africa and Southeast Asia, called on rich countries to do “their fair share” of emissions cuts.
This would involve historical polluters rapidly decarbonizing their economies and paying the poorest nations – the lowest responsible for the climate crisis – to do the same.
‘LACK OF KEEPING PRO PRO promises’
Developing nations said rich issuers should also agree as a matter of priority on the final details of the Paris regulation.
“A failure to keep promises in these key areas of finance, adjustment and loss and damage is unacceptable,” said Fekadu Beyene of the Ethiopian Commission on Environment, Forestry and Climate Change.
“What sense does it make to agree on a new set of promises if we do not keep them?”
Mohamed Adow, director of the Nairobi-based energy and climate tank Power Shift Africa, said the five-point plan of the countries had “fired the starting weapon” in the COP26 negotiations.
“These elements are what are required if we are to meet the challenges of the warming planet and its devastating consequences for the climate,” he said.
The UN says emissions must fall by more than 7 per cent each year by 2030 in order to keep the Paris temperature target of 1.5 degrees Celsius in play.
Although COVID-19 blockades and travel restrictions saw emissions decline in 2020, global warming CO2 concentrations continue to rise.
Climate Action Network Executive Director Tasneem Essop said COP26 was an unparalleled test of the will of world leaders to tackle the crisis.
“COP26 will be a moral and practical test that will determine the legacy of political leaders: gaining them a badge of honor for leading the world through this critical time, or holding the shame of being complicit in our destruction.”
