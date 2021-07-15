Dr. Napa is accused of falsifying the COVID-19 vaccination card scheme

A Napa naturopathic doctor is the first person to be federally charged with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card and natural treatment scheme, accused of lying about shooting safety to cure fake treatments for the disease with forged inoculation cards, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said Juli A. Mazi, 41, a naturopathic physician licensed in California, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony criminal mischief and making false statements about health care issues. She was in custody Wednesday afternoon and a court date was pending.

“Instead of distributing legal remedies and valuable information, Juli Mazi profited from the illegal sale of unapproved remedies, inciting false fears and generating false evidence of vaccinations,” said U.S. Attorney General Stephanie Hinds. for the Department of Justice in Northern California.

Jason Costanza responded to a phone message left in Mazi’s office. He said he is her personal receptionist, did not know if she has a lawyer but said she is doing a rap rap.

“They’re going to get an angel out of the way,” Costanza said. “She helped people who had shooting problems. She is a superhero when it comes to this kind of thing. A lot of people look at it and will support it for that. She is one of the smartest human beings you will ever meet. ”

At least one other Californian has been charged with counterfeiting COVID-19 vaccination cards. In May, the California Department of Alcohol Control said Todd Anderson, 59, of Acampo, near Lodi, was charged with forgery and identity theft for selling fake Covid-19 vaccine cards at his Old Corner Salon. .

water website says she received her doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine from the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon, where she trained in traditional medical sciences as well as ancient and modern modalities that rely on Nature’s healing power to heal.

According to court documents, Mazi had run a homeoprophylaxis delivery scheme for childhood illnesses that she mistakenly claimed would meet immunization requirements for California schools and forged immunization cards submitted by parents. in California schools. Homeoprophylaxis or homeopathic vaccination is a controversial treatment in which a person is given small amounts of a disease to stimulate immunity.

Mazi allegedly used the COVID-19 pandemic to extend another immunization scheme she was running by selling immunization pellets that she fraudulently claimed in written documents and consensually monitored records would provide “lifelong immunity to COVID-19 “.

Mazi explained that the pellets contained a “very small amount of this disease” – COVID-19 – which could result in “infectious symptoms” of COVID-19 or “automatically target the attention of the immune system, triggering immunity”.

To encourage customers to buy pellets, Mazi allegedly exploited misinformation and fear, prosecutors said, falsely claiming that FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines contain “toxic ingredients”. Mazi further stated that her clients could provide pellets to children for COVID-19 immunity and that “the dose is actually the same for babies”.

The caper was discovered in April when someone complained to the Department of Health and Human Services Department of the Inspector General’s Office stating that family members bought COVID-19 homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets from Mazi. The complainant said she had told family members that the pellets contained the COVID-19 virus and would trigger an antibody response in their bodies’s immune system.

The caller reported that family members did not receive injections of any of the three vaccines authorized by the FDA COVID-19, but were sent COVID-19 Vaccination Vaccine cards, marked Moderna, along with homeoprophylaxis immunization cartridges.

Mazi allegedly instructed family members to incorrectly mark the cards to state that they had received the Moderna vaccine on the date they ingested the COVID-19 homeoprophylaxis immunization balls.

Mazi also provided its customers with CDC COVID-19 vaccination record cards with instructions on how to fraudulently complete cards to make it look as if a customer had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

As part of its scheme, prosecutors said, Mazi provided clients with specific Moderna vaccine numbers to access cards and instructions on how to sort out the alleged dates on which they received Moderna vaccines to avoid suspicion. According to court documents, she was not an authorized provider of COVID-19 vaccines.

Recorded conversations showed Mazi knew he was crossing a line with counterfeit vaccine cards, court records said.

“Although it is more than an ethical extension of which I am happy, I am simply rising to the plate to offer these,” she was quoted as saying in a recorded conversation, according to court documents.

It was unclear from the court swearing-in statement detailing the allegations of how many people could have received Mazi’s treatments and falsified vaccination records.

According to the testimony, financial records showed that she had received a total of $ 221,817 in 1,242 transactions from January 2020 to May 21, 2021. Of those, $ 25,653 were accompanied by notes indicating that they were for COVID treatments. , and 21 occurred in 2021, after FDA-approved vaccines were made available to the public.

“Disseminating inaccurate or false medical information about COVID-19 for personal gain, as the complaint alleges, is dangerous and only a kind of skepticism among the public,” said Special Prosecutor Agent Craig D. Fair of the Fans’ Office. in San Francisco.