The ship carrying the Covid-19 cases to be anchored in Christchurch Harbor





A boat carrying 18 people, 16 of whom have Covid-19s, is heading south to Lyttelton Port in Christchurch, where it is expected to anchor Friday morning. The boat is a Spanish fishing boat, Zahara Beach, which is anchored offshore in Taranaki this week. Fifteen of the crew had experienced flu-like symptoms and all 18 crews were tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that 16 of the tests were positive. It is not clear which variant the crew has. The public health risk from the results is considered to be low, the ministry added. READ MORE:

A decision was made Wednesday evening to send the ship south to Christchurch because it was unable to land ships at Taranaki. Authorities in Christchurch are now preparing for the arrival of the ships. There are six MIQ facilities in the city. Decisions have yet to be made whether the quarantine on board the ship or at the MIQ. The ship was heading to Lyttelton to get the right level of support, the health ministry said. ANDY JACKSON / Sende The fishing boat Playa Zahara, on the right, has 18 people on board and 15 of them have recently experienced flu-like symptoms. Genome sorting is underway and the ship’s agent and crew were cooperating with officials. According to MarineTraffic.com, the ship has already departed from the port in New Plymouth and is heading south. It is crossing the Taranaki coastline. Lyttelton Port said it could not provide any information and directed all comments to Customs. The ship was briefly anchored in Port Taranaki on Tuesday for testing to take place. He was anchored offshore while waiting for the results. The ship was originally heading to Taranaki for a planned crew change. Port Taranaki chief executive Guy Roper said on Tuesday if there were positive cases on the ship, he expected the ship to head to a port where there were isolated facilities managed close by. The ship had been at sea for more than three weeks and the crew had not been in contact with anyone else since, he said. ANDY JACKSON / Sende Playa Zahara anchored in Taranaki for Covid-19 testing earlier this week. Taranaki DHB health official Jonathan Jarman also said earlier this week that there should be safety for the flu-like illness on the ship. This comes after 15 sailors from another boat, the fishing boat Viking Bay, tested positive for Covid-19. The ship docked in Wellington on Monday, with only two confirmed cases at the time. Further, 13 positive cases were confirmed. The 15 sailors have since entered Wellington, managing isolation and quarantine at the Grand Mercure. Thirteen of these sailors have the highly infectious delta variant. Five other sailors from Viking Bay who initially tested negative remained in quarantine on their vessel.

