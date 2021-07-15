SIT Surendran Questions in the Heist Highway Case | Kochi News





Thrissur: On Wednesday, BJP state president K Surendran appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) to be questioned on the issue of removing the highway. Surendran was summoned following reports that the complainant in this case, Dharmarajan, had contacted him several times in connection with the case.

But Surendran claimed that BJP had nothing to do with the money that was looted and claimed that this was a politically motivated investigation. Police are approving these dramas to appease its political masters. The investigation is going in a strange direction. Investigators are tracking and questioning people based on the complainant’s call list, while they are not tracking them down on the contact list of defendants who had looted the money, he claimed.

Speaking to reporters after questioning, Surendran said police were undecided about the clarification they wanted from him. BJP has nothing to do with the case, although the government is trying to fabricate a connection. The intent is to misuse the party. I have said this from the beginning. Let the police prove that the money that was looted was for BJP, we have no objection. We are confident that the police will not be able to establish such a connection, he added.

But the report submitted by the police to the Irinjalakuda court, said Dharmarajan had discovered that the looted money belonged to BJP.

Police had made detailed arrangements in the city to avoid protests by BJP workers when Surendran appeared for questioning. Several party leaders, men had gathered near the police club where Surendran was interrogated for about 90 minutes.

On April 3, the money that was transported in a car allegedly for the party’s election work was looted in Kodakara. Goons grabbed the car by fabricating an accident. SIT, led by Thrissur DIG A Akbar had questioned Surendrans Dipin’s secretary and his driver Ledheesh on 5 June. The team also questioned several BJP leaders including secretary of state organization M Ganesh, secretary of the Girish state office, treasurer of Alappuzha KG Kartha, president of the Thrissur unit Advocate of Aneeshkumar Municipality and secretary of the central region L Padmakumar.

The SIT arrested 20 defendants in the robbery case. The initial complaint was that only 25 Rs loop were looted from the car. Dharmarajan, who claimed he had sent the money, later admitted that $ 3.5 million had been looted.

