S.Korea c.bank maintains rates as COVID-19 cloud tightening plans





A man walks an almost empty street amid tight rules of social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2021. REUTERS / Heo Ran / File Photo

All 36 analysts surveyed found that BOK kept rates stable at 0.50%

The increase in COVID-19 cases is moving towards tighter policy plans

Governor Lee’s press conference begins at 0220 GMT SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as the country struggles with a rising infection that threatens to disrupt policymakers’ plans to call for stimulus again this year. The Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the key interest rate at a record low of 0.50% (KROCRT = ECI), as expected by all 36 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Economists expect South Korea to be the first in Asia to raise interest rates. Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said in June that policymakers will begin normalizing interest rates this year to address the risk of asset bubbles and as inflation crossed the central bank target of 2%. Read more But the emergence of more contagious COVID-19 variants could rule out an inevitable tightening, analysts say, as tougher restrictions still in place Monday in Seoul’s largest area could delay recovery from its worst downturn. since 1998. The daily infections, triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant, exceeded 1,000 for more than a week – the worst coronavirus outbreak in the country to date. Read more “The spread of COVID is emerging as a hindrance to interest rate-raising plans,” said Kim Sang-hun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. “An increase is likely in October, especially if the bank updates its forecast of further growth in August and after some progress in containing the virus.” BOK has three decisions on the remaining rates for this year, the other to be expected on August 26th. A total of 75 basis point cuts since last year and government fiscal support have given a quick start to South Korea’s economic recovery, putting the BOK at the forefront of pulling the stimulus. BOK sees the economy grow by 4% this year, the fastest since 2010, as the export recovery is pulling the pull and the job market is shrinking. Investors, who raised interest rate bets in recent weeks, are awaiting Governor Lee Ju-yeol’s press conference at 0220 GMT on the names of any dissidents in Thursday’s rate decision. Unsatisfactory votes on the seven-member policy board usually lead to policy changes in the coming months. Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Edited by Sam Holmes Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

