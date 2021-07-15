Climbing not on a blockade spreading operation, say the Prime Minister in the south

Boris Johnson will insist his high-level agenda is a winning victory and will not be a case of Peter stealing to pay Paul as he tries to sidestep the traditional Tories in the South.

The prime minister is expected to use a major speech Thursday to say the program is not a blockade operation that will make rich areas poorer in order to benefit the most deprived.

But speaking in the West Midlands, Mr Johnson will seek to criticize previous leaders for too much investment in London and the South East.

We do not think you can make the poorer parts of the country richer by making the richer parts poorer Boris Johnson

It’s vital to understand the difference between this project and the level down, Mr Johnson said, according to an excerpt from a speech released by Downing Street.

We do not want to cut long poppies head. We do not think you can make the poorer parts of the country richer by making the richer parts poorer.

Mr Johnson will also hope the promise not to be removed from richer areas will hold traditional Tory voters after the recent defeat in Chesham and Amersham by-elections, which was a safe haven until it was taken over by the Lib Dems last month. past.

He secured his place at No. 10 by winning traditional Labor voters to make massive profits for the Conservatives in the north of England and the Midlands.

Downing Street did not say whether he would make any specific policy announcements in the speech, but a high-level document is expected to be published in the fall.

Labor described it as an empty shell of a speech and said the Prime Minister would raise people and cities against each other.

The prime minister will seek to set the agenda, a key ambition for his prime minister who has so far been dominated by the coronavirus response and has seen his government fight a series of weak accusations.

The former mayor of London is expected to blame previous governments for focusing too much on turbocharging areas where house prices are already too high.

The impact of this, he says, forced more people to relocate to those regions, causing longer and more crowded trips and leaving workers with less time with their children, whom they fear will not be able to buy a home.

He means that living standards and public services need to be improved especially in poor regions, but he will insist that the elevation level is not a blockage spreading operation. Do not steal Peter to pay Paul. Its non-zero amount, its winning victory.

Mr Johnson means his ambition can only be achieved with a strong and dynamic wealth-creating economy, which he hopes will be fueled by the spread of vaccines.

With his former top aide Dominic Cummings referring to Mr Johnson as a chaotic shopping cart, the Prime Minister means the Government will achieve its economic ambition by providing a sustainable strategic advantage not to be torn apart and changed.

Labor Vice President Angela Rayner said Boris Johnson has overseen the worst death toll in Europe and the biggest blow to any major economy.

Two years as Prime Minister and all we have is this empty shell of a speech that shows that he has no plan for the future of our country other than to push people and cities against each other.

Unlike Labor, he has no plans to buy, produce and sell more in Britain. He has no job promises for young people. And he has no cure plan for our children.