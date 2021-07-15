International
The father in disbelief as the kind-hearted man returns the lost money found outside a store
A family was left in disbelief after a kind-hearted man returned hundreds of pounds found scattered outside a Boot.
On Saturday morning, July 10, Georgeana Kenny, 24, went downtown shopping and pulled 300 from a cash machine to place at her boyfriend Liam’s 30th birthday celebrations.
Georgeana’s father, Andy, 53, said that after leaving the downtown Superdrug branch, she pulled him upset as she realized that the money, to pay a saxophone player, was missing.
Going out on social media, the father and daughter posted on a local Facebook group in the hope that someone would have information or return the money, but thought there was no chance they would see them again.
After he reunited with the lost money Andy said he “could not believe” the money was back, The Liverpool Echo reports.
Andy said: “It was her boyfriend Liam’s birthday over the weekend and she had arranged a good thing for her at a pub in St Helens [Merseyside].
“She went to downtown St Helens in the morning and pulled 300 out of a cash machine to pay different people. She pulled me all upset and said she did not know what she had done with the money.
“I said do not worry about it, I will lend you money, do not stress about it. She said she had them at Superdrug in town, but now she is gone.”
Andy posted on Facebook asking anyone who found him to return and contact him or Georgeana.
A woman quickly got in touch to say that her father and daughter had found a large sum of money outside the Boots, but when Andy went to collect them he could not believe “who was behind the door”.
Andy said, “I went down in the afternoon and I know him. He’s a few years older than me, but we grew up in the same area. He’s a childhood acquaintance. His name is Paul and I know his brothers.” .
“When he opened the door, I recognized him and he recognized me immediately and I said you can not compensate for this.
“He said he was out with his niece and she said ‘look grandma, money’ and then while he was looking there was another note and then another note and that he found 220 of the money.”
Andy said Paul’s daughter mentioned that he did not have Facebook, but had asked her to check social media for any words so he could return the money to its rightful owner.
Andy said: “I just said I could not thank you enough. I tried to offer him 20 as that was what Georgeana and I wanted to do and he said ‘no way’.
“I even said to give it to your granddaughter and he said he was just thinking we got the money back. He was all apologetic because he did not find all 300.
“I thought there was absolutely no chance of ever seeing that money again. For one it is unbelievable that it was found and for two, someone was so kind-hearted.
“It’s a lot of money, someone can get it to pay their gas bills, or electricity or get a new tire on their car. Life is expensive.
“It was a fantastic gesture from a very good man.”
