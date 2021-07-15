Russia strikes Boris – warns Royal Navy ‘hurt’ if they return to Crimea | Bota | tidings





Mikhail Popov, who was appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the post of deputy secretary of the Security Council in March 2020, told a state-run newspaper in Moscow that “similar actions will be thwarted by the harshest methods.” Speaking to Rossiiyskaya Gazeta, Popov said: “We suggest that our opponents think carefully about whether it is worthwhile to organize such provocations given the capabilities of Russia’s armed forces.”

“It is not the members of the British Government who will be on the ships and boats used for provocations,” he added. “It’s in that context,” Popov claimed, “that I want to ask a question about the same Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab – what will they say to those families of British sailors who will be hurt in the same ‘big’ idea?” ? ”. Popov’s warnings follow a similar threat made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. After the incident involving the HMS Defender in June, Ryabkov said: “What can we do? We can address common sense, demand respect for international law.

“If that does not help, we can bomb not only in the direction, but also in the target, if our colleagues do not understand. “I warn everyone who violates the state borders of the Russian Federation under the slogan of free navigation, from such provocative steps, because the security of our country comes first.” London has claimed that while the Type 45 destroyer was sailing within the 12-mile Crimean border near the Cape Fiolent, it did so under internationally recognized rules of navigation in Ukrainian territorial waters. But the status of who owns the waters is highly contested between Moscow and Kiev. READ MORE: Russia and Chinese spies should be treated as terrorists – MI5

After Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, the Kremlin has argued that the peninsula belongs to Moscow. However, most countries, including the United Kingdom, continue to recognize the Crimean coastline in the Black Sea as Ukrainian. Despite stern warnings, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said the Royal Navy “will certainly” continue to sail around Crimea and reiterated that these waters are Ukrainian as Britain “never accepted the annexation of Crimea”. Speaking about last month’s incident, the Cabinet Minister stressed: “Under international law you can take the nearest and fastest route from one point to another. The HMS defender was crossing Ukrainian waters, I think on the way to Georgia, and that was the logical way to get it. “ Do not lose:

Eustice’s conservative colleague Tobias Ellwood has admitted, however, that it is a “dangerous game” for the Royal Navy to navigate the disputed waters. The former Secretary of Defense, former Lieutenant Colonel in the British Army and now Chairman of the Common Defense Committee, told the BBC: “There is a lot of room for an accident, a misinterpretation, to lead to a kinetic commitment. and it may be a while before anyone picks up that red phone and calms things down. “

