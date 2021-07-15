Cuban Protest: Latest Information | Amnesty International

This is why thousands of people are taking to the streets in Cuba:

On July 11, thousands of people took to the streets in Cubato in peaceful protest over the economy, shortages of medicines, the response to COVID-19, and severe restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly.

Amnesty International is closely monitoring the situation and will cover this page with the latest information that will be released. We verify and control the fact any information we receive, but the information comes from other organizations clearly specifying the source. Cuban authorities do not allow the independent human rights organization to visit the country, and independent human rights lawyers are barred from working in the country.

What we know so far:

Between 136 and 187 detainees or their whereabouts are unknown:

Online cuts: The United Nations Committee on Human Rights has stated that states should not block or obstruct the internet connection in connection with peaceful assemblies.

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, one of the leaders of the San Isidro Movement, whom Amnesty International has named as prisoners of conscience three times since March 2020, is among those arrested. Prior to the protests, Luis Manuel had posted a video showing his intention to join the protests.

What happened on Sunday?

Cuban authorities have used criminal law to imprison and silence alternative voices for decades. Together with arbitrary leave from state employment as well as tactics to strip people of their livelihood, it has created a deep climate of fear in Cuba for decades.

On Sundays they protestseemed to symbolize a break with this fear.Many oCuban rdinarprotested for the first time in yearson the economic situation, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of medicines and restrictions on freedom of expression.

The San Isidro Movementis a group, made up of artists, academics, LGBTI people andalternative thinkers who have generated dialogue on the severe restrictions on freedom of expression in recent months and years.They have been constantGOALSofcopyrightyearsprinting for this.

What will happen next and how have the authorities reacted?

Sunday's protests were largely peaceful, but authorities deployed police and security forces to disperse and stop protesters. President Díaz-Canel called on revolutionaries to confront the protesters. Reports of how many are detained range from more than a hundred to thousands. It is reported that at least one person died in the context of the protests. It is unclear whether the authorities will release people, or whether protests will start again.

The Cuban government has attributed the deficiencies to the embargo imposed by the United States. The embargo hinders or limits access to aid, as Amnesty International has said for decades, and as United Nations and other experts have pointed out in the past and during the COVID-19 response last year. However, the existence of the embargo is not an excuse for the Cuban authorities' repression and response to the Sunday protests.

What can you do?

You can support and take action by:a) by signing our petition here;b)publicly urgingCuban government:

Stop the suppression of peaceful demonstrators and, on the contrary, guarantee the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Take steps to address the social demands of the population, given the economic crisis, food and medicine shortages, the collapse of the health system which is not responding to the current COVID-19 crisis, and the accumulation of historic demands for respect for human rights and freedoms. peaceful expression and gathering.

You can do this on social media by tagging them using the gloves below:

Miguel Daz-Canel, president of Cuba Twitter: @DiazCanelB Facebook: @PresidenciaDeCuba Bruno Rodrgguez P, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief Spokesperson for Foreign Audiences Twitter: @BrunoRguezP Facebook: @ CubaMINREX

Or from waddressing officials and representatives of your government to urge them to urge the Cuban authorities to follow up on the above calls.

heckregularlyfor updates.

