Power restored at Denver International Airport, ground stop lifted after power outage causes delays





DENVER A ground stop for all flights arriving at Denver International Airport lasted for about 30 minutes before being removed by the Federal Aviation Administration once energy was restored to the airport late Wednesday afternoon. The power outage was reported by the DIA via Twitter shortly after 2:30 p.m. Airport officials said some flights were experiencing delays due to the outage, but did not provide an exact number of the number of flights affected. Power outage in DEN causing flight delays. Please check with your airline for current flight status. – Denver International Airport (@DENAirport) July 14, 2021 Trains to the gates and security were still operating, an airport spokesman said, adding that they were working with Xcel Energy to recover power. The ground stop meant flights coming to Denver. still landing at the airport, but flights that had not yet left their destinations would stay there and very few, if any, departures would occur until further notice, a DIA spokesman said. Launched flights were still taking off, but passengers were still encouraged to check their flight status with their airline as delays were still possible. Power at the DIA was relied on shortly before 4pm The airport spokesman said shortly before that it did not appear the energy issue was at the airport property but that Xcel was still investigating the cause. Xcel said in a statement shortly before 6pm that her teams were working to verify that an equipment failure caused the outage. We have a lot of redundancy integrated into the system around the airport as well as a documented on-site plan when electricity issues occur. The airport also has a backup system they use in the event of an outage, the company said. We understand that energy loss, especially in a large facility like the airport, is a concern. We value the patience of our clients as we work to resolve the issue as quickly and confidently as possible. The airport also said future storms could cause further delays. A spokesman said about 80 flights were affected by the power outage early in the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/power-outage-causes-ground-stop-at-denver-international-airport-dozens-of-flight-experiencing-delays The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos