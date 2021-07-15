



KREKA E ARRS, California., July 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Jim Porter, PE, has joined the firm as Vice President and Northern California Executive Office overseeing operations in Oakland, Ranch cordova AND Arra stream, where he will be based. Mr. Porter will focus on implementing strategies to accelerate business growth across the Region, including adding new markets, developing clients, and expanding office capabilities. “Jim is a results-oriented leader with experience in managing major agency infrastructure and developing federal and state policy,” he said. Mike Conaboy, Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International. “He brings more than 30 years of professional engineering experience to his new leadership role at Michael Baker, including 20 years at the Senior Executive level, and I am confident Jim will be helpful in achieving our business goals and in providing unparalleled expertise to solve complex challenges for our clients in the Western Region ”. Most recently, Mr. Porter served as Director of Public Works for the county San Mateo, California. He oversaw a staff of more than 300 and conducted a wide range of modeling, construction, construction administration, operations and maintenance services that included county transportation systems, buildings, general aviation airports, flood control, and management. rainwater collection, sewerage collection, water distribution, district lighting, parks, solid waste and recycling program management, energy conservation and environmental management programs. Earlier in his career, he held the position of Director of Public Works for City of Los Altos, California, Senior Civil Engineer with Daly City, California, and as an engineer associated with Engineers Morrison Knudsen. Mr. Porter holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from University of Washington. About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. signature practicescover all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction, and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state, and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportAND design-buildProject Submission Michael Baker is an industry leader providing expertise and quality. More than 3,000 firm employees in nearly 100 countries are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli

