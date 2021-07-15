KTR- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: Expressing confidence that TRS would win the seat of the Huzurabad Assembly, the president of the ruling KT party Rama Rao said that former Minister Eatala Rajender would not receive any sympathy from the large number. In an informal conversation with reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao said Rajender made a mistake criticizing the Cabinet decisions even though he continued to be in the Cabinet. Stressing that Rajender never expressed any disagreement during the Cabinet meetings, Rama Rao said it was time for the former Minister to inspect. While refusing to consider Rajender as a force in the next upper echelon, Rama Rao said the elections in Huzurabad would be fought between political parties and not between candidates. Pooh-pooh Rainender’s slogan for “self-respect”, he said: “It was not self-respect. It was self-deception. Rainender should tell people what injustice was done to him on TRS.” “If he had seen a the rift that took place between him and Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao five years ago, why did he continue in the Cabinet all these years, “Rama Rao wondered. Stating that TRS helped Rajender grow politically and gave him important posts, Rama Rao claimed that he tried to keep Rajender in the party until the last minute. “But I could not succeed in my efforts as Rajender himself stated that he would not meet anyone at the party,” he explained. It may be recalled that Eatala Rajender, who was dismissed by the Cabinet, joined the BJP and he is likely to compete on the saffron party ticket in the Huzurabad elections. While stating that the government took action against certain Rajender lands based on available evidence, he said the TRS base was strong in Huzurabad even before Rajender joined the party. “The TRS government has developed Huzurabad in the last seven years. “Rajender cannot credit TRS development activities to the BJP account,” he said. Rama Rao also wanted BJP State President Bandi Sanjay to explain why he was starting a padayatra. “The central government has done nothing for Telangana in the last seven years. The center released funding to all states except Telangana under the Jala Jeevan Mission. Speaking about the river water disputes with Andhra Pradesh, Rama Rao said that justice will prevail. At YS Sharmila’s party, he sarcastically mocked that some do “kill” for weeks. Earlier, Rama Rao held a meeting with the party’s general secretaries and discussed several issues, including the current political situation, the next issue of Huzurabad and the number of party members.

