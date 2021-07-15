The Telangana Cabinet approves the logistics policy for the state to increase e-commerce





In an effort to encourage the logistics sector in the background of industries, e-commerce and services sector, the Telangana Cabinet has adopted the Telangana Logistics Policy prepared by the Department of Industries and Commerce. According to the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), the Cabinet has recognized that because of the Crown Pandemic, when people were unable to get out, the logistics sector played a very useful role in extending freight service to people. He also acknowledged that worldwide e-commerce organizations are utilizing the logistics sector and extending their services worldwide. The Cabinet decided that against this background, to send products and products from the state to international customers, the immediate need is to encourage the logistics sector. He also recognized the importance of logistics development as an expansion of additional trade in food processing units. The state cabinet met here on Wednesday in Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The Cabinet has decided to develop basic infrastructure facilities in Godowns, Cold Warehouses, Dry Gates, truck parking and others in the logistics sector. It has decided to set up the Dry Port in a large way on 1400 acres in the State (Multi-Model Logistics Park) under the PPA Mode. The Cabinet approved to set up two new integrated container warehouses like the Concur ICD in Sanath Nagar in coordination with the Customs department to encourage more exports from the State. He has also approved the decision to set up 10 Integrated Parks across the State as was done in Batasingaram. The Cabinet has also decided to establish the Center for Excellence in Skills Development in this sector with international standards and with the assistance of TASK. It was also decided to set up Logistics Parks in all districts in the state. It was also decided to provide incentives for entrepreneurs who will create multi-model logistics parks, Warehouses. “Through this, across the state in the logistics sector, directly 1 Lakh and indirectly 2 Lakh would be employed. For this, the Cabinet has instructed the industry department to take measures to attract investments worth 10,000 Crore in the state,” the CMO said. The secretaries of all the departments that attended the cabinet meeting have submitted the details of the employees in their departments and the vacancy. They have also placed before the cabinet, sanctioned posts, vacancies in various sections and also in connection with the contract and transfer of employees working in those sections, read the notice. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

