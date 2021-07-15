“The height of arrogance” – AOH denounces British amnesty plans





The Ancient Order of the Hibernians (AOH), the largest Irish-American organization in the United States, has condemned Britain’s announcement to create a special statute of limitations for all trouble-related incidents. [sic]. A pattern of British underestimation, such incidents including the killing of innocent civilians and numerous human rights violations by British forces, the AOH said in a statement issued Wednesday. The statement continued: “The announcement given by Northern Ireland Secretary Lewis has reached a distinct difference: he has managed to unite and rally the Northern Irish community regardless of faith or identity and all major political parties in the common cause against amnesty. of his proposed. Could Mr Lewis have achieved such unanimity in passing a peace-promoting measure in Northern Ireland than reaching consensus in condemning his efforts on behalf of Britain to evade justice. “Universal noise from the Northern Ireland community makes it clear that Mr Lewis’ proposal serves only one interest: that of the British government in Whitehall. “The British Government has, despite the commitments signed under the Great Friday Agreement of 1998, the Stormont Agreement 2014 and the New Decade / New Approach 2020 Agreement, continued to thwart any attempt for a clear and transparent inheritance investigation of unresolved conflict issues in Northern Ireland and the role of its agents including allegations of complicity and state-sanctioned killings. “Hearings to address the legacy of the conflict in Northern Ireland have been repeatedly blocked and promised funding for the covert investigation. Evidence in police custody has been destroyed in a series of unacceptable accidents, while other key evidence has been reported to have lost just for being on display at the London Imperial War Museum.Journalists investigating these government failures have been arrested and intimidated.Given their well-documented campaign to avoid transparency and accountability, the British government claims it is too late for him prosecution is the pinnacle of arrogance. “The United States will not tacitly tolerate such actions and cover-ups by a government in Africa, Asia, South America, or the Middle East; they cannot remain silent in good conscience right now. “No ‘special relationship’ should extend to forgiveness of injustice and human rights violations. We remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Injustice everywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” “The announcement by British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Lewis marks another case of Britain unilaterally negotiating the international agreements it signs; they are demonstrating a similar pattern of conduct in relation to the Irish Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement. of Brexit. “Common sense dictates that no one enters into a new deal with a partner who has such a history of non-payment of her commitments. “Given the key role the United States played in the historic Good Friday Agreement, the Hibernians call on President Biden and all members of the House and Senate to vigorously denounce this latest breach by Britain of that historic agreement and put forward any trade negotiations with Britain pending the withdrawal of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Lewiss amnesty, and Britain shall implement its existing overdue commitments under the international treaties concerning Northern Ireland. “

