



Senior citizens and individuals with disabilities may soon be able to take fun cycling trips around the Johnstown area thanks to your efforts in Flood City. The nonprofit recently founded a local chapter on Ageless Cycling, an organization founded in 2012 in Copenhagen, Denmark, that provides transportation for those who can not pedal for themselves. Cyclists offer trips with lightweight vehicles, with three wheels, with passenger seats. It’s just a chance to get people back on bikes and feel like kids again, which is a really fun project in itself, said Tasha Adams, director of You in Flood City, an organization that promotes city activities. Adams hopes the service will be operational by early next year. However, before that, you in Flood City have to save money to buy a first trishaw that costs around $ 10,000. The organization plans to set up a table where people can get information and make donations at Johnstown Farmers Market in downtown Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Five businesses have also joined in the fundraising effort. SaverLife will contribute $ 5 from each Johnstown resident who creates a new account, up to a total of $ 10,000. Perfectly Imperfect Pizza will donate $ 1 from each sale in July. Restaurant Balance will pay $ 1 from each charity cocktail sold in July. VIBE Fitness Studio will donate the proceeds from an upcoming cycling class. Photos with Riss will hold a pop-up, pay-what-you-can photo event from 2:30 to 6pm on July 25 at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens. I figured if I got inside and could get everything I could from her, at least something better than nothing. I love my city, said Karissa Grossman, owner of Photographs with Riss. It’s my city. I grew up there. I went to Johnstown. I am a 2011 graduate from Johnstown, so helping my community is what I need to do. The Johnstown Group is one of more than 2,500 chapters of the CWA in 51 countries. The absolute best is when a new chapter is formed, said Pernille Bussone, captain of the global Ageless Cycling community, in an email interview. All the people who turn to us in Copenhagen and other chapters around the world are the heart and blood of Ageless Cycling. Our community is inclusive of all, and the diversity of people who come together and dedicate their time and energy is what keeps this movement alive. Ageless cycling is built like a holacracy, which is a decentralized structure, and all the chapters are invited to support each other for example, sharing information about trishaws and how they operate, or sharing applications they have been successful in, or lending their time and expertise to help other off-field chapters. When you join Ageless Cycling, join our group and everyone is friendly and wants to help. It’s a bit problematic and you meet the best people the world has to offer. Ageless Cycling organizes annual summits where we invite all members of the association to join, and they are the craziest events you can imagine, friendships made for life and lots of great people you can visit from all over the world . We are so excited that Johnstown joined Ageless Cycling. Thank you so much, Tasha and the rest of the team.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. It can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter@Dave_Sutor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribdem.com/news/international-cycling-group-forms-new-chapter-in-johnstown/article_0b3d6a20-e4e2-11eb-b317-93376cde36db.html

